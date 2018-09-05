Lil Announces His Own Team: Odium

The CIS region legendary team Natus Vincere was all about the drama since they failed to qualify for The International. General, Dendi and The CEO of Na’Vi was a part of the drama and that made it pretty clear that Na’Vi will change their roster before the 2018-2019 season starts.

The 2017-2018 season started as a pretty good season for Ilya “Lil” Ilyuk. But after an amazing start with Virtus.Pro he was traded away to Natus Vincere. While VP was the top-ranked team in the DPC, Na’Vi was still struggling. Unfortunately, the trade did not quite work out for Na’Vi. Even though Lil’s DPC point pushed them high on the DPC list but they did fall and even failed to qualify through the open qualifiers. In this situation, we knew a change is coming soon to the Natus Vincere roster.

Last week Yevhen “HarisPilton” Zolotarov, the CEO of Na’Vi announced their new roster and Lil was not mentioned anywhere. Even though the position 4 support role was vacant, lil was not in the team list. Neither General or Dendi made it to the new Na’Vi roster.

Soon after this, the Ukranian announced his own team, named Odium. Odium the word means general or widespread hatred. An apt name for a team that consists of current sacked players.

On his Instagram post, Lil explained why he decided to make this new team. Here is what he has to say-

“Today I will tell you about the most important reasoning that I came to in the last year.

In a team game where everything depends on your interaction with a partner - the most important is Trust. But if we talk about the team, it continues to exist outside the game, and here a big role is played by such a thing as faith. And both concepts are either there or they are not. Regardless of nothing.

So there can not be a single Team without Faith and Trust.

If you go back to the past, after analyzing it, you can safely say - at first Faith left me, and then there was no Trust.

I thought a lot about what I wanted from my life, from my career, and eventually came to the fact that I would not look for a "new family". I will create it myself.

A command where I will be Trusted and people will have faith in me. That is how I'll Trust and Believe in my team and myself.

Therefore, as you already guessed, the first person on the team is myself. And the name of the team is "Hatred", in my version - Odium.”

The second player to join the team will be Lil’s former teammate Victor “General” Nigrini who played alongside him in Na’Vi.