Link Your Epic Games Account with YouTube to Collect Free Fortnite Rewards

Fortnite, the world's most famous battle royale game, continues to amaze its players by allowing them to collect free rewards. Epic Games have partnered with YouTube to make the live streaming experience of Fortnite tournaments better for the viewers. Players will get exclusive Fortnite cosmetics by linking their Youtube account with the Epic Games account. By watching premiered content on YouTube, the players will receive in game rewards.

The first Fortnite premiere to get the Youtube Drop is of Game Jam Hollywood, where they will tell about how sixteen of the best Fornite players created brand new creative games for the Fortnite World Cup Finals. Tune in to watch the premiere on 25th July 2019 at 12:30 PM ET. Click Here to watch Game Jam Hollywood on Youtube. You need to watch the Premiere for at least 20 minutes to be eligible for the rewards.

Here's how to link your Epic Games account with Youtube and claim the Youtube Drop.

How to link Epic Games account with YouTube?

Sign in to YouTube account in the Browser. Head to the account and select settings. Then, under the connected accounts section add you Epic Games account. Click on CONNECT button.

Thus, you are all set to collect the reward fter watching the event. Click on reward in the description and follow the prompts to claim the rewards.

Fortnite Premiere List:

There are many chances where you can go to Youtube and claim different rewards. Here's the list of all the events where you can find your rewards:

25th July - Game Jam Hollywood premiere.

26th July- Fortnite World Cup Finals Day 1 live broadcast.

27th July - Fortnite World Cup Finals Day 2 live show.

28th July - Fortnite World Cup Finals Day 3 live show.

You can collect exclusive Fortnite World Cup Themed Rewards by watching these events:

25th July - Game Jam Spray

27th July - World Cup Spray

28th July - World Cup Spray + Red Line Wrap

Epic Games will keep adding new rewards even after the Fortnite World Cup in the form of YouTube Drops. So stay updated with Sportskeeda for latest Fortnite News. Also share this article with your Fortnite friends,so they can also collect these free rewards.