List of different bolt action rifles and their damages in PUBG Mobile

The immense variation in weapons in PUBG Mobile is occasionally confusing, in the right way, however. The game offers many unique firearms, catering to the different play styles of players. One of these is the bolt action rifle.

Bolt action rifles are accurate weapons with the ability to do well in long-range engagements. The bullets in these weapons reload manually, but the speed is slow. In this article, we will list down all such guns in the game and share their damage stats.

Bolt action rifles and their damages in PUBG Mobile

AWM

AWM in PUBG Mobile (Image credits: pubg gamepedia)

Hit Damage: 105; Ammo Type: .300 Magnum; Fire Rate: 1.85s

AWM is a drop-exclusive bolt action sniper rifle. It is regarded as the most potent weapon in PUBG Mobile, with a lethal hit damage of 105!

Kar98k

Kar98k in PUBG Mobile (Image credits: pubg gamepedia)

Hit Damage: 79; Ammo Type: 7.62mm; Fire Rate: 1.85s

The Kar98k is a player’s favourite. It has a hit damage of 79 and is mainly used as a long-range shooter. It is a spawn weapon, which means players need not hunt drops to collect one.

M24

M24 in PUBG Mobile (Image credits: pubg gamepedia)

Hit Damage: 75; Ammo Type: 7.62mm; Fire Rate: 1.80s

The M24 is a bolt action sniper rifle which freely spawns on the map. It has a hit damage of 75 and is usually used for long-range shooting. It has comparatively low damage, but high muzzle velocity.

Mosin Nagant

Mosin Nagant in PUBG Mobile (Image credits: pubg gamepedia)

Hit Damage: unknown; Ammo Type: 7.62mm; Fire Rate: unknown

The Mosin Nagant is a relatively new sniper rifle which uses the bolt action mechanism in the game. The hit damage data of the gun is not available yet. However, it uses the same 7.62 ammo type as the Kar98k, and also looks very similar to it. According to the developers, the stats of the gun will also be the same as Kar98k.

Note: All the statistics and data are from the PUBG Gamepedia website.