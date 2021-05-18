List of everything new coming to Red Dead Online on 25th May

After GTA Online's Summer Update details, Rockstar Games has also shown some love for Red Dead Online with a bunch of content updates and missions lined up starting next week. Teasing multiple new races across the five states of Red Dead Online, fans can expect exhilerating events that range from standard races to Open Target Races, where true marksmen will shine. Catch all the details below.

Red Dead Online to get new content in its Summer Update

Red Dead Online is slated to receive new tracks, races and mission on May 25th (image via Rockstar Newswire)

Taking a page out of their own book during Rockstar's Midnight Club days, Open Races are being introduced to Red Dead Online, where players are not bound by a certain path and can choose their ideal route through the signal flares and to the finish line.

With eight new races across the 5 states, players are spoilt for choice between Standard Races, Open Races and the new Target and Open Target Races.

Target races stand as a true test of skill and aim as players must equip their bows and arrows to take out target checkpoints while on horseback.

In terms of new missions coming to Red Dead Online, Rockstar shared the following statement:

Red Dead Online’s summer update will add a diverse array of new missions across the world for those looking to step into the criminal underworld. Down in Saint Denis, Angelo Bronte’s trusted lieutenant, Guido Martelli is working to create his own criminal network, so whether it’s intimidation, unsavory crimes, or larger, high-stakes robberies — riders best be willing to do whatever it takes to earn their blood money.

With both GTA Online and Red Dead Online receiving some much-needed love, fans of both franchises will have no shortage of content this summer. While Red Dead Online's updates are scheduled to drop May 25th, GTA Online will receive its first content update on May 27th.

