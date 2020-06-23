Fortnite Season 3: All skins in the game

A look at all the skins in Fortnite's Chapter 2 of Season 3.

Fortnite has finally launched Chapter 2 of Season 3 that is based on an aquatic theme.

credit: epicgames.com

Fortnite just launched its Chapter 2 of Season 3 with a refreshing aqua theme. The update comes with a wide new collection of skins, an all-new battle pass and newer weapons.

Affirmating the leaked PlayStation teaser on June 1st, the new season is actually built around a water theme. The Battle Pass gives access to new aquatic outfits, gliders, harvesting tools, back belongs, and emotes.

In this article, we will be focusing on the cosmetic aspect of the season that everyone is thrilled about – the all-new skins! This is especially exciting considering that Aquaman makes an appearance and that the skins are more customizable this season.

All Skins in Chapter 2, Season 3 of Fortnite

credit: epicgames.com

Aquaman

The Aquaman skin is what we've all been waiting for. It does not come in any particular Tier but has to be earned by completing weekly challenges to unlock different parts of its ensemble.

credit: epicgames.com

Advertisement

credit: epicgames.com

2. Ocean

Ocean character is part of the Ocean Rising set. The character has a detailed outfit and you can collect more items as you pass accomplish various tiers.

credit: epicgames.com

credit: epicgames.com

3. Fade

There are two variants of the skin, a Tier 1 and a legendary version that can both be unlocked using Battle Pass. They are called the Yovager (Tier 50) and Masked (Tier 100).

credit: epicgames.com

credit: epicgames.com

credit: epicgames.com

4. Scuba Jonesy

Agent Jonesy is Fortnite’s mascot, while Scuba Jonesy is the aqua version with a trimmed beard. It can be unlocked at Tier 20. You need to purchase the royal battle pass to unlock Scuba Jonesy.

credit: epicgames.com

credit: epicgames.com

5. Jules

A mechanical engineer who features in the official poster and has a Shadow variant that can be unlocked at Tier 40.

credit: epicgames.com

credit: epicgames.com

credit: epicgames.com

6. Kit

Unlocked at Tier 60, Kit is an adorable kitten riding on a motorcycle machine. She is the daughter of Mr. Meowscles, and comes with a built-in emote, with Shadow and Ghost Black variants.

credit: epicgames.com

credit: epicgames.com

credit: epicgames.com

7. Siona

The character comes with colour variations of her spacesuit, and the helmet version is unlocked at tier 80.

credit: epicgames.com

credit: epicgames.com

credit: epicgames.com

Enter caption

8.Eternal Knight

This character can be unlocked only at level 100, and is a throwback to the Ultima Knight and Black Night skins. It comes in three colour styles, but you can keep levelling up to show off Eternal Knight’s 'true colors', a vague claim that has incited frenzy among high end Fortnite gamers.

credit: epicgames.com

credit: epicgames.com

All in all, the update comes as a long awaited refreshment because of the uncertainty of recent times. It is as if the Fortnite franchise has brought the outdoors to our computer screens, considering the pandemic-oriented lockdowns around the world

Needless to say, it is surely an exciting time to invest in the battle pass!