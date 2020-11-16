List of all Free Fire characters after addition of Dasha

Recently, battle royale games have taken over the mobile platform, with PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile, and Free Fire being some of the most-downloaded games in this genre.

Free Fire is a fast-paced BR title and features several unique aspects that distinguish it from other games. Characters with extraordinary abilities are one of these salient features.

This game presently offers 34 characters, and the latest addition to the list is Dasha. Each character, except the default ones (Adam and Eve), can enhance the players' odds of emerging victorious on the battlefield. The developers also add new characters to Free Fire to keep it exciting.

Also read: Gyan Sujan vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

List of all the Free Fire characters

Here is a list of all the characters in Free Fire after the addition of Dasha.

#1 A124 (Ability - Thrill of Battle)

A124

#2 Adam

Advertisement

Adam

#3 Alok (Ability - Drop the Beat)

Alok

#4 Alvaro (Ability - Art of Demolition)

Alvaro

#5 Andrew (Ability - Armor Specialist)

Andrew

Advertisement

#6 Antonio (Ability - Gangster's Spirit)

Antonio

#7 Caroline (Ability - Agility)

Caroline

#8 Clu (Ability - Tracing Steps)

Clu

#9 Dasha (Ability - Partying On)

Dasha

Advertisement

#10 Eve

Eve

#11 Ford (Ability - Iron Will)

Ford

#12 Hayato (Ability - Bushido)

Hayato

#13 Jai (Ability - Raging Reload)

Jai

Advertisement

#14 Joseph (Ability - Nutty Movement)

Joseph

#15 Jota (Ability - Sustained Raids)

Jota

#16 K (Ability - Master of All)

K

#17 Kapella (Ability - Healing Song)

Kapella

Advertisement

#18 Kelly (Ability - Dash)

Kelly

#19 Kla (Ability - Muay Thai)

Kla

#20 Laura (Ability - Sharp Shooter)

Laura

#21 Luqueta (Ability - Hat Trick)

Luqueta

Advertisement

#22 Maxim (Ability - Gluttony)

Maxim

#23 Miguel (Ability - Crazy Slayer)

Miguel

#24 Misha (Ability - Afterburner)

Misha

#25 Moco (Ability - Hacker's Eye)

Moco

Advertisement

#26 Nikita (Ability - Firearms Expert)

Nikita

#27 Notora (Ability - Racer's Blessing)

Notora

#28 Olivia (Ability - Healing Touch)

Olivia

#29 Paloma (Ability - Arms-dealing)

Paloma

Advertisement

#30 Rafael (Ability - Dead Silent)

Rafael

#31 Shani (Ability - Gear Recycle)

Shani

#32 Steffie (Ability - Painted Refuge)

Steffie

#33 Wolfrahh (Ability - Limelight)

Wolfrahh

Advertisement

#34 Wukong (Ability - Camouflage)

Wukong

Also read: Lucky Flip event in Free Fire - All you need to know