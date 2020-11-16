Create
List of all Free Fire characters after addition of Dasha

Image via ff.garena.com
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 16 Nov 2020, 13:33 IST
Feature
Recently, battle royale games have taken over the mobile platform, with PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile, and Free Fire being some of the most-downloaded games in this genre.

Free Fire is a fast-paced BR title and features several unique aspects that distinguish it from other games. Characters with extraordinary abilities are one of these salient features.

This game presently offers 34 characters, and the latest addition to the list is Dasha. Each character, except the default ones (Adam and Eve), can enhance the players' odds of emerging victorious on the battlefield. The developers also add new characters to Free Fire to keep it exciting.

List of all the Free Fire characters

Here is a list of all the characters in Free Fire after the addition of Dasha.

#1 A124 (Ability - Thrill of Battle)

A124
A124

#2 Adam

Adam
Adam

#3 Alok (Ability - Drop the Beat)

Alok
Alok

#4 Alvaro (Ability - Art of Demolition)

Alvaro
Alvaro

#5 Andrew (Ability - Armor Specialist)

Andrew
Andrew
#6 Antonio (Ability - Gangster's Spirit)

Antonio
Antonio

#7 Caroline (Ability - Agility)

Caroline
Caroline

#8 Clu (Ability - Tracing Steps)

Clu
Clu

#9 Dasha (Ability - Partying On)

Dasha
Dasha
#10 Eve

Eve
Eve

#11 Ford (Ability - Iron Will)

Ford
Ford

#12 Hayato (Ability - Bushido)

Hayato
Hayato

#13 Jai (Ability - Raging Reload)

Jai
Jai
#14 Joseph (Ability - Nutty Movement)

Joseph
Joseph

#15 Jota (Ability - Sustained Raids)

Jota
Jota

#16 K (Ability - Master of All)

K
K

#17 Kapella (Ability - Healing Song)

Kapella
Kapella
#18 Kelly (Ability - Dash)

Kelly
Kelly

#19 Kla (Ability - Muay Thai)

Kla
Kla

#20 Laura (Ability - Sharp Shooter)

Laura
Laura

#21 Luqueta (Ability - Hat Trick)

Luqueta
Luqueta
#22 Maxim (Ability - Gluttony)

Maxim
Maxim

#23 Miguel (Ability - Crazy Slayer)

Miguel
Miguel

#24 Misha (Ability - Afterburner)

Misha
Misha

#25 Moco (Ability - Hacker's Eye)

Moco
Moco
#26 Nikita (Ability - Firearms Expert)

Nikita
Nikita

#27 Notora (Ability - Racer's Blessing)

Notora
Notora

#28 Olivia (Ability - Healing Touch)

Olivia
Olivia

#29 Paloma (Ability - Arms-dealing)

Paloma
Paloma
#30 Rafael (Ability - Dead Silent)

Rafael
Rafael

#31 Shani (Ability - Gear Recycle)

Shani
Shani

#32 Steffie (Ability - Painted Refuge)

Steffie
Steffie

#33 Wolfrahh (Ability - Limelight)

Wolfrahh
Wolfrahh
#34 Wukong (Ability - Camouflage)

Wukong
Wukong

Published 16 Nov 2020, 13:33 IST
Garena Free Fire Free Fire Guide Free Fire Update
