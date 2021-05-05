Free Fire offers players a variety of fascinating skins, bundles, and more. Many users wish to obtain these visually appealing items, and they can do the same via events, the store, the luck royale, and so forth. These methods usually require them to spend diamonds.

Free Fire redeem codes released by Garena are often the easiest and fastest way to obtain a plethora of free rewards. These codes contain 12 characters comprising alphabets and numbers. However, they have a given usage period and must be used quickly.

Here is a list of working Free Fire redeem codes.

Disclaimer: The codes are currently working and may expire soon.

List of all Free Fire redeem codes working in May 2021

Loot crates

8QW6TDX2D8A4: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate and MAG-7 Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate (Europe server)

Unleash Inhibition Backpack and A124 Bobblehead

FFESPORTSSQA: Unleash Inhibition Backpack and A124 Bobblehead (Indonesia server)

1x Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

FF8M82QK7C2M: Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate (Indonesia server)

Note: All the codes provided above are region-specific and work only in the given server. Other users cannot redeem the rewards by using them and will face an error stating, "Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

Obtaining rewards via redeem codes in Free Fire

Here is a step-by-step guide to get rewards using Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: First, users have to visit the rewards redemption site here.

Log in via the platform linked with the ID

Step 2: Next, they must log in using the platform used to bind to their accounts.

If guest users wish to use the redeem code, they can link their account to a platform. The available means include Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

Enter the redeem code and press confirm button

Step 3: Then, players have to enter the 12-character code in the text field. After this, they must tap the confirm button to validate the redemption.

Once the redemption has been completed successfully, rewards are sent to players’ accounts within 24 hours. Items can be obtained from the in-game mail section.

Any error encountered during redemption likely means that the code has expired or cannot be used in the given region.