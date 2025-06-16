List of all main quests and side stories in Stellar Blade

After witnessing a huge success on PlayStation, Stellar Blade has managed to do it again with its PC port. In total, the game features roughly 20-25 hours of gameplay. Apart from the main quests, there are multiple side quests as well as Bulletin Board missions available in the game, too. If you have started the game already and want to track your progress so far, you are at the right place.

Ad

Mentioned below are all quests available in Stellar Blade including the main missions as well as side quests.

List of quests available in Stellar Blade

In total, there are 14 main missions in the game (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Main Missions

Ad

Trending

7th Airborne Squad

Scavenger Adam

Xion, The Last Remaining City

Altess Levaire

Light of Hope

Alpha Signal

Hidden Truth

Abyss Levoire

Orcal's Testimony

Secret Garden

Eye of the Hurricane

Burning Xion

Last Fragment

EVE Protocol

Side Missions

Reboot!

Plan to Clean the Earth

The Scavenger's Story

First Customer

Urgent Information

Angel of Death

Taboo

Oblivion

The Words of Mother Sphere

An Unknown Present

Incarceration

Stolen Treasure

Life of the Scavengers

Keeping Secrets

Looking at You

Memories in the Doll

Reboot!!!

Looking Glass

Fallen Angel

An Eye for an Eye, a Tooth for a Tooth

A Treasure with a Name

Stubbornness

I Won't Forget You

Barry and Wine

Barry in Trouble

CnL - Communicate and Link

The King of the Tunnel

A United People Cannot be Defeated

Encounter

Madama Machine

An Offer You Can't Refuse

Lost Ark

Let There Be Light Again

Siren's Song

End of the Nightmare

Ad

Bulletin Board Missions:

Simple Puzzle

Find the Cat

Missing Husband

Sleeping Beauty

Lost Device

Wisdom Puzzle

Looking for My Brother

Valuable Cargo

Missing Wife

Wife's Medicine

Source of the Nightmare

Legion's Secret Stash

Lurker Hunt

Where's the Item

Wife's Water Tank

Precious Treasure

Time for Revenge

Generous Drop Pod

Recruit Passcode Specialists

An Unforgettable Fish Dish

The Last Wine

Fish Research

A Gift for a Fishing Maniac

Where Is the Fantastic Bait?

The Fish of Legends

Photography Club

Cat Photo Exhibition

Like Butterflies

Pisces

Secret Request (Automatically refused by Eve)

The Diary's Revenge (Automatically refused by Eve)

Goddess of Victory: Nikke DLC requests:

Ad

Scarlet and Volt's Situation

Scarlet and Volt's Predicament

Scarlet and Volt's Plight

Scarlet and Volt's Circumstance

Scarlet and Volt's Quagmire

Also Read: How to get NIKKE CD-Key in Stellar Blade Complete Edition

For more Stellar Blade guides and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.