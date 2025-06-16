List of all main quests and side stories in Stellar Blade

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Jun 16, 2025 11:05 GMT
Stellar Blade is available on Steam for PC players (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

After witnessing a huge success on PlayStation, Stellar Blade has managed to do it again with its PC port. In total, the game features roughly 20-25 hours of gameplay. Apart from the main quests, there are multiple side quests as well as Bulletin Board missions available in the game, too. If you have started the game already and want to track your progress so far, you are at the right place.

Mentioned below are all quests available in Stellar Blade including the main missions as well as side quests.

List of quests available in Stellar Blade

In total, there are 14 main missions in the game (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Main Missions

  • 7th Airborne Squad
  • Scavenger Adam
  • Xion, The Last Remaining City
  • Altess Levaire
  • Light of Hope
  • Alpha Signal
  • Hidden Truth
  • Abyss Levoire
  • Orcal's Testimony
  • Secret Garden
  • Eye of the Hurricane
  • Burning Xion
  • Last Fragment
  • EVE Protocol

Side Missions

  • Reboot!
  • Plan to Clean the Earth
  • The Scavenger's Story
  • First Customer
  • Urgent Information
  • Angel of Death
  • Taboo
  • Oblivion
  • The Words of Mother Sphere
  • An Unknown Present
  • Incarceration
  • Stolen Treasure
  • Life of the Scavengers
  • Keeping Secrets
  • Looking at You
  • Memories in the Doll
  • Reboot!!!
  • Looking Glass
  • Fallen Angel
  • An Eye for an Eye, a Tooth for a Tooth
  • A Treasure with a Name
  • Stubbornness
  • I Won't Forget You
  • Barry and Wine
  • Barry in Trouble
  • CnL - Communicate and Link
  • The King of the Tunnel
  • A United People Cannot be Defeated
  • Encounter
  • Madama Machine
  • An Offer You Can't Refuse
  • Lost Ark
  • Let There Be Light Again
  • Siren's Song
  • End of the Nightmare
Bulletin Board Missions:

  • Simple Puzzle
  • Find the Cat
  • Missing Husband
  • Sleeping Beauty
  • Lost Device
  • Wisdom Puzzle
  • Looking for My Brother
  • Valuable Cargo
  • Missing Wife
  • Wife's Medicine
  • Source of the Nightmare
  • Legion's Secret Stash
  • Lurker Hunt
  • Where's the Item
  • Wife's Water Tank
  • Precious Treasure
  • Time for Revenge
  • Generous Drop Pod
  • Recruit Passcode Specialists
  • An Unforgettable Fish Dish
  • The Last Wine
  • Fish Research
  • A Gift for a Fishing Maniac
  • Where Is the Fantastic Bait?
  • The Fish of Legends
  • Photography Club
  • Cat Photo Exhibition
  • Like Butterflies
  • Pisces
  • Secret Request (Automatically refused by Eve)
  • The Diary's Revenge (Automatically refused by Eve)

Goddess of Victory: Nikke DLC requests:

  • Scarlet and Volt's Situation
  • Scarlet and Volt's Predicament
  • Scarlet and Volt's Plight
  • Scarlet and Volt's Circumstance
  • Scarlet and Volt's Quagmire

