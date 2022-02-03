×
List of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang redeem codes (February 2022)

Redeem Codes grant players a variety of necessary resources (Image via Sportskeeda)
Vedant Kottapalle
ANALYST
Modified Feb 03, 2022 05:34 PM IST
The scale of resources required to establish oneself in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is massive, and not every player can afford to make in-game purchases all the time. The game's widespread popularity means that fans are always looking for ways to get extra crystals and diamonds and everything else in between.

Before resorting to illegal methods to obtain these commodities, players should look at the list of redeem codes that are currently active and fulfill their need for resources without running the risk of getting their account banned.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang redeem codes, active in February 2022

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is technically free-to-play, but it becomes difficult after a point without any additional help in obtaining resources. This is why the developers reach out an olive branch to game fans with redeem codes.

The list of codes that are currently active and will stay so until the end of February is attached below;

  • ya5wwjzj8bmf22e73 (for new players)
  • WEBELIEVE
  • HOLAMLBB (for new players)
  • f2tp5ht3988322cga
  • mio9cq8i0
  • 76ez9w8i4
  • axnxfb8i1
  • g6uduyqv6njx22dey
  • e9d8dg2jtzht22dg9
  • z4f9vxjetac922dg4
  • prscdrtn3am722dew
  • is50058hz
  • gm7vca9aku2j22dty
  • nf2pxqkba5ba22dty
  • qhv8t3cze2qd22dty
  • STEVENHEXMAS
  • CLASHBASHINGXMAS
  • 7tmaf59eqv5n22dg5
  • naysf92zdbsj22dx6
  • r57wftehjqyb22dx4
  • vfy8dnwsjpwy22dj2
  • 85k9bhqx4brk22drj
  • my5urny6wsv822dhn

How to redeem Mobile Legends: Bang Bang reward codes?

New Mobile Legends: Bang Bang players in particular, please pay close attention to the process below to ensure they correctly redeem these codes. All codes are single-use, so a mess up while redeeming will keep players from getting those rewards.

  1. Open the game, and open the Mobile Legends Code exchange page.
  2. Enter Account ID (this can be found by clicking on the profile icon and copying the long number on the right side of the screen in this format; ID: 3321646161<55565>) in the Game ID box and tap Send.
  3. Players will receive a code in their in-game mail. Copy-paste the code as-is into the Verification Code box on the website.
  4. The code is valid for 30 minutes after the last step is completed. Write down the code which appears on the screen and tap redeem.
  5. Players will receive an in-game mail about the rewards being credited shortly after hitting Redeem.

The online code exchange site is currently down in many regions. If the attached link loads for a player, they can also use this procedure on the site.

Fans should stay tuned to this space for details on the latest Mobile Legends: Bang Bang releases and updates.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha
