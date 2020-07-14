List of NBA players who stream on Twitch

As the NBA Season has come to a halt, many NBA players have started streaming videos on Twitch.

Here is a list of 10 NBA players who have started streaming on Twitch.

NBA players on Twitch

While the entire world battles with the COVID-19 pandemic, all of us are stuck at home, and video games have become a great companion. So much so that some of the NBA players, while waiting for normalcy to return and the basketball season to resume, are now streaming on Twitch.

For those who are living under a rock, Twitch is the world’s leading streaming platform for gamers. Here is a list of NBA players who are using Twitch to stream their gaming adventures.

Justin Jackson

Justin Jackson, the small forward for NBA team Dallas Mavericks, streams Call of Duty videos on his Twitch account.

Username: JJacks44

Meyers Leonard

The center position for NBA team Miami Heat, Meyers Leonard is chilling at home, streaming his escapades in both Call of Duty and Fortnite.

Username: meyersleonard

Ben Simmons

SimmoTheSavage25 on Twitch is actually the point guard of Philadephia 76ers in the NBA. Ben Simmons spends most of his time streaming Call of Duty: Warzone and PUBG.

Gordon Hayward

The small forward for NBA team Boston Celtics, Gordon Hayward streams videos of League of Legends on his Twitch account.

Username: gdhayward

Paul George

Paul George, the small forward for the Los Angeles Clippers, plays NBA 2K on Twitch as well. Perhaps he misses his real life too much.

Username: YGtrece

Devin Booker

The shooting guard for the Pheonix Suns, Devin Booker streams a bunch of games, including Call of Duty: Warzone and NBA 2K.

Username: DBook

Alex Caruso

The guard for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA, Alex Caruso is also on Twitch. He streams video games like Call of Duty: Warzone, FIFA, and Fortnite.

Username acfresh21.

Wendell Carter Jr.

The power forward for the Chicago Bulls, Wendell Carter Jr. plays on Twitch as wendellcarterjr34. He streams videos of popular games like NBA 2K and Fortnite.

Dylan Windler

Dylan Windler, the shooting guard for NBA team Cleveland Cavaliers, is on Twitch with the username DylanWindler. He streams videos of games like Call of Duty and Fortnite.

Luka Dončić

Another player of the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Dončić is a point guard in the NBA. He streams regular videos of Fortnite on his Twitch account.

Username: doncic99

Josh Hart

The shooting guard for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA, Josh Hart is using his free time to stream Call of Duty and Fortnite on Twitch.

Username: JHartShow