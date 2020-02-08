List of teams playing NPMC Grand Finals revealed; Bigetron and SynerGE favourites

The semi-finals of the Nova PUBG Mobile Championship are over, and all the matches were thrilling enough to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. 80 international teams divided into 4 groups played the semi-finals, and the top 5 of each group have advanced to the grand finals which will be a two-day event starting from today.

The major highlight of the semi-finals was Soul and Fnatic not being able to replicate their usual good run in tournaments. Soul is seen experimenting as they look to strengthen their gunfights for the challenges that await in the Pro League. Fnatic, ranked 13th in the Group A semi-final will look to work on their positioning and rotation.

SynerGE, who topped the charts in the group stages and carried their form in the semis, bagging 31 kills and securing the top spot. Bigetron Esports, popularly known as Red Aliens, are favorites to win the tournament. A 20 Kills chicken dinner in game 3 shows how lethal this team is.

The matches will be streamed live on Facebook from 6.30 PM IST. You can watch the live stream here. Teams that has advanced to Grand-Finals are as follows:

1. BIGETRON

2. SBD GROUP

3. SYNERGE

4. GEEK FAM

5. SKYDREAMS

6. TEAM ALPHA PACK

7. BAHAMPAZ

8. IMBALANCE GAMING

9. LVS ARG

10. RIP ELITES

11. INSTINCT ELITES

12. CELEBES KING

13. MEGASTARS

14. PYRAMID ESPORTS

15. BCS DREAM

16. BACHOL LABEWA

17. TOTAL OVERDOSE

18. JUPLAY TEAM

19. WHAT ESPORTS

20. HMN GAMING