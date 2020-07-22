List of top streamers banned from Twitch in 2020

Streamers on Twitch have gained immense popularity in recent years, mainly due to a rise in the number of people who want to watch others playing video games live. The platform has pushed so many of these streamers to fame, but sometimes what Twitch giveth, it taketh away as well.

These streamers are often banned and unbanned on Twitch, depending on the kind of online behaviour they display. If the platform finds that any of them have violated its Community Standards, then it wastes no time in implementing bans, if need be.

Here’s a list of some prominent streamers on Twitch who have been banned in 2020

Dr Disrespect

How one of the biggest and most popular streamers of our time was banned overnight without any explanation is a mystery to all. But Twitch banned Dr Disrespect in late June, and till now, neither has disclosed the exact reason behind the ban. Several theories are doing the rounds on the internet, though.

Sodapoppin

Another really-popular streamer was just banned from Twitch, and fans are confused. Sodapoppin’s account was banned from the platform following a stream that he recently made. But the gamer talked about his ban in a recent video, saying that unintended partial nudity during a stream was the reason for his ban.

Roflgator

Speaking of Sodapoppin’s infamous ban from Twitch, another frequent collaborator, Roflgator, was also banned for being part of the same stream that got the former in trouble. Unfortunately, none of us can actually see that stream anywhere anymore.

Wolv21

Wolv21 is not the only streamer that has been recently banned for the reasons to follow. Following a slew of sexual harassment allegations by plenty of female streamers on Twitch, the streaming giant has banned quite a few streamer accounts. Wolv21 has been one of those bans, although the exact charges remain shrouded in mystery.

Donald Trump

Yes, Twitch has even banned the President of the United States. And yes, we know he’s not an influencer or gamer, but he is the POTUS! And if he can be banned — albeit temporarily — from Twitch, then we have to assume that the streaming giant is taking its community standards very seriously indeed.