Live stream PUBG Mobile on YouTube Shorts: How to stream vertically

Content creators have been streaming PUBG Mobile on YouTube Shorts for increased reach and to make the YouTube algorithm drive more traffic to their channel. This is a nice method to increase your daily viewership because people would make your live streams more entertaining.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you must know to live stream PUBG Mobile on YouTube Shorts.

How to live stream PUBG Mobile on YouTube Shorts with iPhone

Set the Stream Mode to Portrait (Image via Sportskeeda)

You can live stream PUBG Mobile on YouTube Shorts using an application called Live Now - Live Stream. This application is available for free on the App Store and it has over 500 4.4-star ratings, which goes to show the reliability of this live-streaming application.

After downloading the application, follow these steps to start a live stream on YouTube Shorts:

Click on the YouTube button under the Live Stream section.

under the Live Stream section. You must link your YouTube account to the application. Make sure to log in with the account you want to livestream on.

After logging in, the application will ask you to set up your stream with a title, description, and other basic live stream settings. Set it up to your taste and click on Next.

In the next window, you must set the quality of the stream. Keep your stream at 1080p60fps if you are on a stable and fast internet connection. You will need a 20 Mbps internet connection at least to stream smoothly at 1080p and 60 FPS

Then, click on the Landscape button to change it to Portrait. This will enable you to switch your live stream from a 16:9 aspect ratio to a vertical (9:16) Shorts format.

Click on Next and you will be set to stream PUBG Mobile on YouTube Shorts.

and you will be set to stream PUBG Mobile on YouTube Shorts. Then open your game, bring down the Control Panel, press and hold the Record button, and select Live Now. If you want to talk to your audience, enable your Microphone button and click on Start Recording.

Can you use StreamChamp for PUBG Mobile YouTube Shorts live stream?

Unfortunately, StreamChamp, despite being one of the most popular live-streaming applications for iOS mobile devices, does not have the feature to go live on YouTube Shorts. As a result, you cannot use StreamChamp for live streaming PUBG Mobile on YouTube Shorts.

How to live stream PUBG Mobile on YouTube Shorts with Android devices

The process is very similar to the one we followed for iOS devices. The only difference in this case will be the application used for the Shorts stream. Instead of Live Now, we will use the Turnip application to live stream from the Android device.

Once you download the application, you must log in and click on Stream Now. Then you must set up your stream as you want. The only setting you must keep an eye on is the Stream Mode. Change it from Landscape to Portrait. Doing this will let you stream in Shorts format.

