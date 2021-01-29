Logan Paul talks about his plans to leave California, says he's ready for the "next chapter"

Popular vlogger, content creator, and boxer Logan Paul recently revealed his plans to move out of California on his podcast. In the latest episode, Paul and co-hosts George Janko and Mike Majlak discuss the McGregor loss to life in California. The YouTuber shared insights about what motivated Paul to plan the move to another state.

Also read: "He gassed much sooner": Logan Paul reacts to Conor McGregor's KO, questions his legacy.

Why Logan Paul wants to leave California

In a clip from episode 251, Paul claimed that a new studio had been built somewhere else, and he will soon be leaving the state.

"I don't even care because we're leaving this state, we've built this brand new set and I'm out, it's getting ridiculous."

The 25-year-old said that he is ready for a new chapter and revealed that Miami might be the next destination for him.

"I think the bug is finally biting me that I'm ready for the next chapter of my life, that's why we're moving to Miami."

Advertisement

California's high taxes has been one of the biggest pain points for Paul. Labeling it as "gross," co-host Majlak chimed in with a personal story legitimatizing Paul's concerns.

"It ruined my birthday. My accountant decided to call me on my f***ing birthday. 52 percent of every f***ing dollar I made last year went to fixing holes in the street and the holes aren't fixed."

Moving out of California would be a big-leap for Paul and his entourage, but fans shouldn't expect a massive departure from the kind of content being made right now.

It is unclear when this move will occur, so fans may want to keep their eyes peeled.

Also read: "I love Conor McGregor" - Logan Paul explains why it was tough for him to see the Irishman lose at UFC 257