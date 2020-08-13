Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform. The immense popularity of the game has resulted in a steady increase in the creation of game-related online content on various platforms like YouTube.

Lokesh Gamer is one of the biggest names in the Free Fire circuit in India. In this article, we will discuss his Free Fire ID, K/D Ratio, stats and more.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068, and his IGN is LOKESHGAMER7. He is also the leader of the guild, TEAM HIND.

Lokesh Gamer’s Stats

Lifetime

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 2833 matches in the squad mode and has emerged victorious on 595 occasions, with a win-rate of 21%. He has about 5155 kills with a K/D of 2.30.

He has also played over 1400 squad matches and has notched 132 wins. He also has 123 victories in the 1166 solo matches he has played.

Ranked

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer has played a handful of solo and duo matches in the ongoing season. He has over 124 squad matches to his name, winning 35 games with an impressive K/D ratio of 3.99, which is quite significant considering the fact that he is in the Heroic tier. He has close to 355 kills in the solo matches this season.

Lokesh Gamer’s YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer started creating Free Fire content on YouTube over one-and-a-half years ago. The oldest video on his channel was posted in November of 2018. He now has over 3.43 million subscribers on the channel, with over 230 million views combined. He also has a second channel called ‘Lokesh Gamer Live’, where he frequently live-streams Free Fire.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Click here to check out his Instagram account.