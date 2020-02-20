LOL: A sneak peek into the new Eternals stat tracker

Unique Eternals provide exciting stat trackers

Riot’s latest changes to the upcoming League of Legends' Eternals are turning out to be quite interesting. They’re trying to make the system more ‘skill expressive’, offering stats and milestones which are very champion-specific.

Riot has been working on this system for months now (after the initial failure), and we the fans finally get to have a first look at some of the things that the Unique Eternals will be coming along with.

In-client progression page for each champion

The game client is now going to have a progression page for every champion, and players will be able to check out their personal stats and masteries on that champion. They will be able to spec the total amount of milestones that they have accomplished and the milestones that they’re yet to achieve.

Notification pop-up for each milestone achieved

Moreover, when inside a game, every time you achieve a milestone, there will be a small pop-up window on the side of the screen notifying you of that.

The Eternals will also be visible to other players during the loading screen, as well as your opponent’s death screen when you either kill or get an assist in their death. However, not all Eternals are shown, and you can customize which of the ones you get to show off at the back of your champion card.

Another great feature that Riot is adding is that the mastery emotes for the specific champions will change depending on the number of milestones you were able to complete with that champ.

New Eternal emote upgrades with each milestone completion

You can upgrade the emote multiple times, so if you one-trick a particular champion, don’t feel shy to emote the hell out of your Eternals.

This reward-based progression system will give casual as well as hardcore league players something to look forward to in each game.

For all the latest gaming news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.