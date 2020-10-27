Lol Bazaar: The cheaper alternative for Indian League of Legends players

The community at League of Legends India has brought Lol Bazaar for the League of Legends players in India. According to Lol Bazaar's ideology of 'By the community, for the community,' the idea was to form something which would help in creating a 'unified marketplace where everyone could gather and buy their desired items with ease.'

According to Lol Bazaar's definition of their project,

"Lol Bazaar is the first shop allowing you to purchase League of Legends skins or other items like Hextech crafting, summoner icons, ward skins, rune pages using Google Pay or UPI or Credit/Debit Cards or Paytm directly and then receive it in your account without any hassle."

Lol Bazaar, a cheaper alternative for League of Legends players in India?

From a list of advantages that Lol Bazaar has, the cost efficiency for the Garena Shells that Indian players mostly use is exchanged with the in-game currency for buying skins in League of Legends.

(Image Credits: Lol Bazaar)

According to Lol Bazaar,

"Extremely efficient on your pocket - When using Garena or any 3rd party website, you would have to purchase a shell package, then convert it into RP and finally buy your desired item, which often leaves you with a leftover amount that is too small to be used until your next top-up, and is therefore extra money wasted."

"Meanwhile, in Lol Bazaar 100% of the amount you spend is going to the item you want since you are spending an exact value of Rupees on an item and nothing is wasted."

With these in mind, the collection of skins available for purchase on their shop is easily accessible for League of Legends' Indian players through easy payment methods such as GPay or PayTM.

Apart from this, Lol Bazaar also holds regular giveaways in the League of Legends India Facebook group and sponsors gifts for the community tournaments held in the Facebook group.

"Lol Bazaar looks to hold frequent skin giveaways in the Facebook group League of Legends India (https://www.facebook.com/groups/lolindia) as a way to give back to the community for participating in League of Legends and Lol Bazaar."

"Tournaments hosted in the League of Legends India Facebook group are a place where a huge part of the community comes together to play and try their best to win, Lol Bazaar will make sure their efforts don’t go in vain by rewarding the winning team a set of skins or by setting a special goal or mission where a player with the highest KDA or Kill participation or the MVP of the tournament could receive a skin."

The process used by Lol Bazaar to transfer the skins to your account after purchase is through the gifting process in League of Legends. An additional note provided by Lol Bazaar for anyone looking to purchase the skins reads,

"League of Legends requires you to be friends for at least 24 hours before gifting can take place. So make sure to keep the account Lol Bazaar and Lol Bazaar2 and ShadySaiyan added on your friend list before purchasing anything or if you are interested in using Lol Bazaar in the future to skip the waiting period!"

(Image Credits: Lol Bazaar)

Rumors are that Lol Bazaar is in the works for an independent website of their own to serve the League of Legends community better in India.