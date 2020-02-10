LOL: C9 yet to concede a game in the NA LCS Spring Split

Blaber is turning out to be one of the best junglers in the LCS

It has been 3 weeks since the League of Legends NA LCS took off, and by now, all of us are certain who the top dogs are this season.

Cloud9 going 6-0 in the split came as a surprise to many. Not only did they beat TL in their opening game, but this weekend, they even went on to crush Team Dignitas, who were considered one of the favorites for the split.

With Zachary ‘Sneaky’ Scuderi and Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen leaving the roster at the start of the split, things didn’t look all that good for C9 on paper. According to many analysts, the weakest link on the C9 roster was none other than their jungler Robert ‘Blaber’ Huang. Not only did he have Svenkeren’s big shoes to fill, but he was also constantly criticized by many for having too aggressive a play-style.

However, much to the delight of C9 fans, Blabber has been stepping up this season, and his plays with Lee Sin this weekend were nothing short of phenomenal.

According to the C9 top laner Eric ‘Licorice’ Ritchie, Blaber getting the starting role for the squad was more of a boon for the team than a curse. In an interview with dot Esports, he said, “I think it’s been really helpful for him to have the full support of his team."

“When you’re competing for your spot, there’s always this thought of, ‘If I play bad, I’m gonna get pulled out,’ so it’s really hard to work on your mistakes. He’s been working really hard, I’m really proud of him," he added.

Cloud9, much like LEC’s G2, look quite unbeatable this split. Even when going up against the powerhouse Dignitas, they went blow for blow with their aggressive play-style and handing them their 3rd consecutive loss this split.

