LOL: CaptainFlowers will be absent from this week's LCS casting

In a recent tweet made by the prominent League of Legends LCS caster some time ago, it seems that CaptainFlowers will not be present to cast this week’s games.

He had overslept and was unable to wake up for his call time for ‘This or That’. Because of this little transgression, Clayton “CaptainFlowers” Raines will not be featured in this week’s episode of ‘This or That’, nor will he be allowed to cast the Week 5 matches on the weekend.

Today I streamed til way too early in the morning and didn't wake up for my call time for This or That. This week's episode doesn't include me (clearly) and I won't be on the LCS this week as an additional consequence. I apologize to y'all I've disappointed. I should be better. — Clayton Raines (@CaptainFlowers) February 19, 2020

In his personal tweet Raines wrote, “Today I streamed ’til way too early in the morning and didn’t wake up for my call time for This or That.This week’s episode doesn’t include me (clearly) and I won’t be on the LCS this week as an additional consequence. I apologize to y’all I’ve disappointed. I should be better.”

The premise behind Raines’ tweet was that he wanted to be transparent with his fans, so that they wouldn't worry about his absence. He also wanted to let them know that nothing untoward has happened between him and Riot, and that if anyone is to blame for this, it was him alone. His tweet also indicated he will be back to casting again by week 6.

In a follow-up to a Reddit comment Raines stated: I made the tweet so people wouldn’t wonder where I was at when I didn’t show up on camera this week. Some people on Twitter seem to be mad at Riot and that’s just not the play here. There’s one singular person responsible: me.”

LCS fans will surely miss this energetic caster in the Week 5 games. Over the years CaptainFlowers has made a name for himself, and in the social media comments alone we can see just how much love and support he has garnered from his fans.