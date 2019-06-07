LoL Champion: New Champion Qiyana teaser is out

Via Riot Games

Not even a month has passed since we saw the release of a magical cat Yuumi and now Riot has teased yet another new champion. Qiyana, Empress of the Elements was teased in a short 30 seconds trailer.

The teaser was very brief and not much was revealed in it. We can see Qiyaana's weapon which looks something similar to a circular dagger. She also addresses " I have shaped Jungle, shaped lands and commanded rivers. This world answers to me." We know that she is the empress of elements and we can clearly see in the video each element being highlighted in her weapon.

Riot revealed on a post that the champion completely hails from a new faction which is unheard of. Some of the major factions include Noxus and Demacia. Riot also mentions that she will be a solo AD assassin. The last pure AD assassin released was Pyke which is obviously a support champion although he can be flexed to solo lanes.

Assassins are generally pretty popular amongst solo queue players in general and we haven't seen a true assassin in a long time. Zed and Talon are one of the two most popular AD assasins.Talon is very strong in meta right now and Zed just got a legendary Galaxy slayer skin.

She is also quite intriguing from lore stand point. We know that Aurelion Sol is the forger of the entire galaxy. Qiyana claims in her teaser that she shaped land,Jungle and River which is very intersting.

Although Riot has released the teaser we cannot be sure that the champion is comiong out any time soon. Yuumi was just released recently and it would be very shocking if Riot released two champions nearly at the same time frame.

Riot will also be adding reworked Mordekaiser to live servers soon and he almost feels like a new champion.

