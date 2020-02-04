LOL: Climbing the high elo ranked ladder in Season 10

Tips to climbing high elo ranked ladder in season 10

The higher the elo, the harder it gets to climb through the ranks in League of Legends.

And according to many pros and analysts, the gap between Diamond and Challenger/Grand Master is almost as big as the gap between Iron and Platinum.

In the higher ranks, not only does the LP gain per win significantly decrease but the level of opposition skyrockets as well.

So, if you’re having trouble with your high elo ranked games in season 10, then we have the perfect guide to help you out with.

#1. Give your game replays a watch

Watching your replays can help you improve your game

Instead of instantly jumping from one game to the next after a loss, take the time to go through your replays and see where you went wrong during both the laning phase and around team fights.

Watching the replays is important for players of all ranks, but its value is a bit higher in the upper ranked brackets. As the macro and micro gameplay become more crucial in Gold and above, regularly going through your replays will teach you to learn from your mistakes and have better map and objective control.

Warding and vision is one of the hardest things to master in the game. Knowing when and where to ward during particular moments of the game can help you to avoid ganks and have better knowledge of the enemy jungler’s pathing.

It can even help your own jungler to counter gank, and you can bait your opponent in for a kill as a result.

#2. The more you tilt, the more you lose

It's hard to not tilt against a Teemo in the team

League of Legends is a difficult game, and frustrations can run high when nothing in the match goes your way.

Much like in the lower elos, some of the hurdles in the higher brackets are more or less the same, and there are a lot of factors that can ruin the gaming experience for you.

An inta-lock Teemo top or a 1/10/1 Yasuo spamming his level 7 mastery emote, there are many things that can tilt even the most seasoned League veteran out of his/her wits.

However, the more you tilt, the lower your chances of winning the game. League offers players a lot of ways to come back into the game; from taking objectives to scaling into the late game, there’re so many things you can do to clutch a win.

But tilting will cloud your judgment and hamper your late-game decisions, making it harder for you and your team to outplay the opponent. Remaining calm and collected is crucial for winning your ranked games this season.

#3 Prepare to invest a significant amount of time

Image uploaded by Tzankotz

Lower LP gain means you will have to win more games to get from one rank to the next as compared to the previous tiers. Going anywhere from Gold to high Diamond will take up a considerable amount of your time, and you will have to be ready to invest a lot of it if you wish to climb higher this season.

Try playing at least 2-3 games a day and concentrate on learning three champions in one particular lane in the beginning. You will soon start to see a lot of progress in a couple of weeks and be able to power through your ranked games in no time at all.

#4. Ward more, die less

Image uploaded by Boosteria

If you love playing the solo lanes, then wards are going to be your best friend in the early game. It will save you from getting constantly ganked and demolished during the laning phase, and you will have a much better time scaling into the late game.

Don’t shy away from investing in pink wards, as denying vision is as essential as acquiring it. The pink wards will also help out in spotting out certain junglers like Evelynn, Twitch, and Kha’Zix, who can’t be otherwise seen through norma wards.

Killing your opponents is not the only way that you can gain an advantage in lane. CSing properly and harassing and zoning away your opposing laner is another way of gaining a sizable gold and XP advantage.

Proper warding will inform you as to when you can overextend and when you cannot. Don't keep greeding for tower plates when you have no information of where the opponent jungler is, as it increases the chances of you getting ganked giving away an early kill and losing all advantage that you may have gained as a process.