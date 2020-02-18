LOL: Cloud 9 sit undefeated even after the 4th week of the LCS

C9 are yet to be defeated this split

After 4 weeks of action, Cloud 9 have been effectively able to consolidate themselves as the top dogs in the League of Legends LCS Spring Split 2020.

This weekend they faced off against Evil Geniuses and TSM, both of whom they were able to conquer with ease. Now, they sit at the top of the league table with 8 wins and 0 losses to their name.

The match against EG is where they looked their most clinical. C9’s Jungler Robert ‘Blaber’ Huang had Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen’s number all game long, and he was able to counter jungle, as well as counter gank Svenskeren every time.

C9’s mid-laner Yasin "Nisqy" Dincer had a pop-off performance on his Cassiopeia as well, and he ended the game with an 8/1/6 scoreline.

Many of the fans and even the analysts anticipated the C9 vs EG match-up to be a tight affair, with both teams going for blood. As EG had signed three of C9’s main players in the off-season, the match was expected to be much closer than what it turned out to be.

C9 came up with a masterclass of a performance and choked EG out of not just gold, but kills and even objectives. They out-rotated and outplayed EG in almost every fight, and slowly starved them to a loss.

Perhaps the only negative that one could take away from this match was the fact that EG’s Daniele “Jiizuke” di Mauro was able to ruin Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen’s perfect KDA. However, Zven’s KDA still sits at 44, which is nothing short of impressive.

Though there is not much to criticize about C9, a whole lot is wrong with EG and how they’re approaching their games. They have a visible lack of synergy between their jungler and their solo lanes, which they must fix if they want to secure a playoff spot this season.

For all the latest gaming news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.