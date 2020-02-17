LOL: Faker pops off against Gen. G, helping T1 secure a 2-1 match victory

T1 vs Gen.g was a 2-1 nail-biter where T1 came out ahead

This Sunday, the League of Legends LCK fans were treated to a head-to-head between two of the best teams in Korea.

The ‘Unkillable Demon King’ Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok lead the charge for T1 against Gen.G in a 2-1 nail-biter.

Considering their recent performance, and the roster that each of the teams boast; neither the analysts nor the fans were exactly sure as to who would go home smiling. And though after the first game T1 looked like the heavy favorites, the succeeding games were a different story altogether.

The first game was clean and incredibly methodical from T1’s side. Not only did they have complete map vision and objective control, but they looked like a cohesive unit, and slowly choked Gen.G out of gold and experience, while Faker did Faker things on his Viktor pick.

However, in the second game, T1 were not allowed to get a proper foothold. As their former jungler Clid set up his lanes for success through some aggressive jungling and superior objective control, T1 had very little answers that could have helped them stage a comeback.

The third and last game of the series was the closest one, and it looked quite impossible for T1 to win if Faker hadn’t had a pop-off performance on his Rumble.

Faker's Rumble in the third game came up clutch, helping T1 secure the victory

His positioning and map awareness helped T1 secure a lot of kills in both the top and bot lane, which in the end allowed the team to secure cloud soul by the end.

The soul was instrumental in T1’s victory, as it made their late-game push unstoppable, and they were able to destroy Gen.G’s nexus after picking their ADC Ruler off in a bad position.