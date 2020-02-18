LOL: Faker signs a 3-year deal with T1 and also becomes part owner

Faker signs new contract with T1

There have been some interesting developments with the T1 gaming organization recently. Their star player Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok has signed a three-year contract with them.

However, the extension of his contract is not the only thing that the agreement details. Faker will also become part owner of the T1 Entertainment and Sports organization, and he will be taking up more of a leadership role within the company when he retires.

In a statement on the development, Faker said:

“I am excited to continue playing for T1 and am thankful for all the fans around the world who have supported me all these years. I am honored to become a part-owner of T1 and look forward to working with the leadership team beyond my playing career. I love this team and am proud to help mold the future of this organization.”

Faker will take up a more leadership role when he retires

Faker is one of the most highly celebrated names in the League of Legends community. Known as the “Unkillable Demon King”, he is the most successful esports professional at the moment and has three World Championship titles to his name along with eight LCK titles and two MSI Championships.

So it’s not all that surprising that T1 is going to such lengths to hold on to their prodigal talent. And as Riot doesn’t allow more than a three-year-deal in their league contracts, the part-ownership acts as an extra incentive to keep Faker with the company for an extended period.

7 magnificent years and many more to come as a player and team owner.

Please look forward to our continuous journey with @faker.



함께한 빛나는 7년에 감사하며, T1과 이상혁 선수의 여정은 앞으로도 계속됩니다.



T1 X Faker: https://t.co/kdLOAe7emH#T1WIN #T1Fighting — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) February 18, 2020

The CEO of T1 Joe Marsh also had a few words to say on Faker's elevation:

“Since T1’s inception, Faker has been the cornerstone of our team’s success and his undying passion for this organization will continue to drive us forward now that he is a part-owner of T1 Entertainment & Sports. Even after Faker’s retirement — whenever that may be — he will begin the next chapter of his legacy in a leadership role with T1, helping to mold the next generation of elite esports athletes.”

