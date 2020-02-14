LOL: FORG1VEN voluntarily steps down from Schalke 04’s starting lineup

FORG1VEN voluntarily steps down from the starting line-up

Each team has played a total of 6 games in the League of Legends LEC Spring Split so far, and Schalke 04 are yet to win a single one.

The team is having one of the worst starts to the splits, and yesterday, their star ADC Konstantinos-Napoleon “FORG1VEN” Tzortziou decided to step down from the starting roster.

If history is something to go by, ever since his debut and dominance in a past H2K roster, FORG1VEN was considered to be one of the most competitive players in the world. And it was this very competitive drive that made him give up the starting role for this weekend’s matches-ups at least.

In yesterday’s tweet, FORG1VEN writes “In my seven-year career, I always played to win and be competitive,” “As of now, at least, the current roster doesn’t fit this principle. Schalke is unable/unwilling to make changes to fit this goal, so we mutually agreed that I step down until and if they are willing to do so.”

FORG1VEN has the highest deaths and lowest kills out of the all the ADCs in the LEC

However, it’s not the winless weeks that is the most alarming part of their LEC start this season. It’s how ‘with each loss, they have gotten progressively’ worse, which is what's concerned the fans and the analysts most.

The morale in the team is down at the moment, and this will be the first time that FORG1VEN would be benched by a team this early in the split. The last time he was benched was in 2016 by Origen, as he was having motivational issues, and he enjoyed playing Overwatch more than LOL.

Nihat “Innaxe” Aliev, Schalke’s academy ADC, will now be taking up the starting role and look to change things up. But, we think that the problem runs deeper than just their ADC, and Schalke will have to do more than a roster swap to even consider living up to the hype and expectations that they created in the pre-season.