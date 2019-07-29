LOL: Is it time for Bjergsen to leave TSM?

Via LOL Esports

Søren "Bjergsen" Bjerg has been the face of Team Solo Mid for a long time now. There is no denial that he is one of the main reasons that TSM has established so much in the past few years. He has been leading the organization from the forefront and easily is one of the best players of all time in TSM history.

However is it time for Bjergsen to part ways with TSM or vice versa?

Let's take a closer look to why this situation came into limelight in the past few weeks. TSM is known as one of the most successful teams in North America (domestically). TSM is the only team in North America to qualify for 10 straight NA LCS finals, and Bjergsen has been part of most of it. The Danish superstar joined the TSM organization back in 2013. He had a reputation as one of the best talents in Europe around that time and TSM were ready to gamble on it.

Bjergsen rose to fame with TSM and became the backbone of the team. He has been a stellar performer for a long time now and it felt like he is a league above everyone in the scene. However, in the past few seasons, things have changed. There are several new stars in the scene, and League has evolved into a more strategic team-based game in comparison to before.

TSM has failed to win any of the last 3 splits and even this split they are pretty inconsistent. The organization took a great gamble when they released Doublelift back in 2017. The move clearly backfired as Doublelift has won 3 continuous splits since then and TSM are sitting on none.

So is it time for Bjergsen to move away from TSM and look for a fresh start?

There is no definitive answer to it. Let's consider if Bjergsen does end up leaving TSM then what are his options. If we take a look at the top half of the table, there is no team that is in dire need of a star mid laner. Team Liquid already has Jensen, and Nisqy is doing pretty well with C9. Bjergsen will obviously not join any low table team, so his real options lie on the mid-table. However which team will benefit most from his arrival? We also have to consider the fact that if he is changing a team it's to push for the titles. So the only real option as of now looks like 100 Thieves. The team has star players but are struggling to find the rhythm. If Bjergsen joins, not only it will immediately raise the bar but also make a slot for one more international player.

This being said these are all speculations and as of now, Bjergsen seems happy to be in TSM. Only time will tell if he decides to make a move.