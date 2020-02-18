LOL: Live Game Tracker extension for League is coming to Twitch

Twitch to introduce new live game tracker

The Twitch streaming community has been - for a very long time now - requesting a Twitch extension that can help viewers see the live game data of the favorite League of Legends players that they follow.

Now, Twitch will be offering an extension that will allow viewers to check the streamer’s scoreboard and see their build. However, the tracker will not be limited to the stats of the said streamer alone; it will also represent the build and stats of the teammates and the opponents as well.

You will be able to see the streamer's as well as teammates and opponents itemization

Moreover, there will also be a match history feature, which will show the order in which the streamer has purchased the items. It will show how they are investing their gold earned and how they are itemizing according to specific matchups.

To celebrate the inauguration of this extension, Twitch will be hosting a ‘League Week’ that will conduct a Twitch Rivals Streamer Showdown. And like always, it will be pitting 16 teams against each other in a sort of a head-to-head, round-robin format.

You can earn Clash tickets by watching Twitch rivals

Many eminent streaming personalities like former Cloud9 ADC Zachary “Sneaky” Scuderi, William “scarra” Li, and Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp will be participating in this tournament.

The prize pool for the winner will be $75,000, but along with the streamers, the viewers too will be able to earn something by supporting their favorite streamer. If you’re planning to watch the upcoming Twitch Rivals, then you will be eligible to receive free Clash tickets via drops when the game mode finally hits the clients this weekend.

But do keep in mind that if you do win a Clash ticket, it will not show in your inventory before Friday, February 21.