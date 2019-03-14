LoL: New Neeko build makes her unstoppable

Via RiotGames

Neeko has been underwhelming since her release. The champion had some high moments but has failed to really deliver. This is mainly due to her playstyle and her stats. However, there is a new build that has resurfaced which is actually pretty insane.

The idea is to go On hit build on Neeko. She has a pretty decent scaling with on-hit items. Her 'W' synergizes extremely well with the build as it procs the on hit items. Her every third basic attack deals bonus damage that scales with level.

You can go any lane with this build and really abuse it. You can start the game with Doran's blade or a Doran's ring depending upon the situation. This should be followed by a Guinsoo's Rageblade into Blade of the Ruined King. These two are the core items for the on-hit build. This can be followed by Wit's End, Runnan's Hurricane depending upon the situation.

You can really abuse her range if you are against a melee champion. Play aggressive and make sure to constantly poke the opponent. Max her W followed by E and Q or R whenever possible. There is really no downside to the on-hit build and is really effective. You can go with any role except support with this build. She is extremely safe due to her range and her clone. Her team fighting is very strong and her ultimate is a game changer.

She is receiving a lot of bans now due to everyone realizing her potential on the build so make sure to utilize her whenever she gets through the banning phase. You can also go with the Crit items build. The build takes time to ramp up but is very strong when fully online. It really depends upon the matchup and team composition but be sure to try her out.

