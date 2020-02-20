LOL: New stat trackers and exciting UI changes in the upcoming Eternals

Eternals are getting some new and unique changes

After the beta version of the League of Legends Eternals system was heavily criticized by fans, Riot went back to developmental square one in order to come up with ways to improve the player experience.

For the past few months they have been tinkering with a lot of experiments, with one of the main objectives being tracking player stats in-game.

Riot wants to make the tracking much more skill-oriented; they wish for each champion to have a particular set of stats that players can look to accomplish. Every champion should ideally have certain milestones both in and out of the game, which would make for some interesting tracking mechanisms.

When the Eternals first hit the client, the primary feedback that Riot got from fans was that the system in itself wasn't all that engaging. And that is why they have come up with a unique Eternals system, with each champion having their specific set of stat achievements - thus making things much more exciting for players.

"Many of you told us our first series of Eternals wasn’t exciting enough and didn’t let you show off your skill in the ways you wanted. To address this, we’ve added two more Unique Eternals per champion to their launch sets, with an emphasis on capturing the high moments unique to each champion," Riot said.

So now, Eternals will be registering stats that are unique to particular champions. There will be tracking of things like how many times you were able to land an Ashe arrow from a long-range, and how many times you were able to secure objectives as a jungler.

An example of a champion specific eternal

Riot also gave us an example of how they changed the trackers from what they previously were. In the initial Eternals, one of Vladimir’s stats was about “Enemy champions killed”; now, it is “Skillshot missiles dodged with Sanguine Pool (W)”.

Eternals is debuting on the PBE today, and although there is no fixed date for their official release, we believe it will come to the live servers very soon.

