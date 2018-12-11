×
LoL News: ALL Star winners of 2018

Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
News
7   //    11 Dec 2018, 19:15 IST

Via LOL Esports
Via LOL Esports

All Star 2018 just ended and here are all the major details from the event.

2vs2 Tournament

The duo of Doublelift and Voyboy (Doubleboy) were crowned the ultimate winner of the 2vs2 championship.

The North American pair managed to defeat the duo of Faker and Captain Jack(Captain Jack) from South Korea. It was a highly anticipated match since North American region usually fail when it comes to the international stage.

However, this time around the North American duo came victorious. Both the teams went for a mirror matchup with Thresh and Alistair as preferred champion.

Initially, the game looked bad for the NA duo with them going under a cs deposit. However a crazy all in from Captainjack backfired as they both died.


1vs1 tournament

1vs1 tournament is the highlight of All-Star event. It is one platform where every player gets to showcase his individual prowess. Caps was the eventual winner of the tournament as he took down Pabu from Oceanic region 2-1 in the finals.

Caps defeated two-time champion Uzi in the semifinals and was clearly the favorite for the finals. Pabu, on the other hand, was the surprise finalist as he managed to defeat the likes of Faker, Doublelift, and Rookie in his way to finals.

Caps were rewarded with a stunning Ice Axe trophy for his achievement.


West vs East

It's always a fantastic environment when West clash with East. East always had the upper hand in the past especially when it comes to the big stage. This time around however West managed to defeat East 2-1.

Game 1 was back and forth and despite falling behind heavily in game 1 West come back for the victory. Game 2 was pretty one-sided with East leveling the series 1-1.

The series went to the tiebreaker which was a Nexus Blitz mode. The match was pretty chaotic and West finally managed to defeat East 2-1.


