LOL News: All the new skins coming to LOL

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 8 // 13 Nov 2018, 19:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Via LOL Esports

Season 8 has officially closed and League of Legends is diving into the winter action with the latest Pajama skins.

These skins will be the revamp of original Star Guardians skin with the addition of new Pajama. Ezreal, Lulu, Miss Fortune, Lux, and Soraka will be getting the new skin.

The skins have the exact same animations and sound effects as the original one which might turn off a few heads. Nonetheless, the skins are basically are a glorified chroma rather than a brand new skin. The skin will cost you 1350 RP (NA) and 742 RP (NA) if you already own the original one.

Leona will be getting two new skins based on the theme of Eclipse! Lunar Eclipse Leona and Solar Eclipse Leona will be making their way to the game. Both the skins have complete new animations with new voice lines and sound effects.

The skins are honestly fantastic and capture the theme perfectly. The skins are legendary and will cost 1820 RP (NA) each. If you want to purchase both the skin you will get 45% off on the second one

Lissandra and Camille will also be getting a new skin based on Witch theme which is weird since the Halloween event just ended. The skins have a spooky aura which really gives an eerie vibe.

Lissandra was one of the most played champions in Worlds and is still going strong in solo queue. She last received a skin back in 2016 so a new skin was much needed. Camille on the other is also a quite popular champion right now and a new skin will definitely attract new players. Much like Lissandra, she needed a new skin since her last one came back in 2016. Both the skin have a price of 1350 RP and are expected to come in next patch.