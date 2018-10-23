LOL News: All the result from Quarterfinals of World Championship 2018

Via LOL Esports

The Worlds 2018 madness continues and only 4 teams remain as we head towards the conclusion of the tournament. Quarterfinals ended with surprise turn of events making this year Worlds one of the most unpredictable Worlds ever. We take a look at all the results from Quarterfinals.

KT Rolster vs Invictus Gaming:

KT Rolster one of the tournament had to face the exit after losing 3-2 to Invictus gaming. A Series full of ups and downs Invictus began the series with a commanding 2-0 lead. KT Rolster players looked out of sync as they were simply outplayed by their opponents. They made a comeback in game 3 winning a thrilling base race and thus claiming the game. Unfortunately, KT Rolster couldn't complete the comeback losing game 5 and thus the series.

Royal Never Give up vs G2 Esports:

Another upset with Tournaments favorite RNG losing to G2 Esports 3-2. RNG initially started well as they rolled over G2 Esports in game 1. Game 2 was a surprisingly accelerating game from G2 catching RNG out by surprise and tieing the series. RNG regained some form winning game 3 but had to be on the losing end as they lost the series 3-2. This is the first time in G2 Esports franchise history that they qualified for Semifinals.

Afreeca Freecs vs Cloud 9:

The upset train continued as Cloud 9 in an emphatic fashion took down Afreeca Freecs 3-0. Afreeca Freecs opted for more strange compositions such as kassadin mid and Cloud 9 capitalized on it by going for meta picks. Afreeca Freecs had some decent gold advantage in game 2 and 3 but they were unable to close it out and cloud 9 eventually triumphed. Afreeca Freecs exit meant that this is the first time in 7 years that no South Korean team will participate in Semi-Finals.

Fnatic vs Edward Gaming:

This is the first time in Worlds since season 1 that 3 western teams have qualified for Semifinals as Fnatic took down EDG 3-1. EDG gave the first blow to Fnatic as they managed a comfortable victory. Fnatic quickly rebounded in game 2 giving EDG no chance. Game 3 and 4 were rather close with EDG being in the lead for majority portion in both the game but Fnatic with superior Macro play were able to grab the victory.

The Semifinals will resume on 27 October and this is by far one of the most unpredictable Worlds. Stay tuned for more action.