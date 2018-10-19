LOL News: All the results from the group stage of World Championship 2018

South Korea is hosting Worlds 2018

Group Stage of World Championship 2018 has come to an end, and we got to witness some crazy action. Some heavyweights prevailed while other had to face a surprise elimination. We take a look at all the teams that qualified for the Knockout stage.

Group A:

Teams to Qualify: Afreeca Freecs and G2 Esports.

Afreeca Freecs had a disastrous start to the world championship losing both of opening games. However, they rebounded with a winning streak and finishing top in the process. G2 Esports was the surprise package in the group as they managed to defeat Afreeca Freecs in the opening match but dropped the game against last-placed PVB Team. They had to face Flash Wolves in a tiebreaker to qualify for quarterfinals. Flash Wolves despite a strong start was eliminated of the groups.

Group B:

Teams to Qualify: Royal Never Give up and Cloud 9.

Probably the most competitive group of the lot all the teams in the group were super close. Gen.G the defending champions to the surprise of many was the worst performing team in the group. They only managed to win one game. RNG, as expected, topped the group but they had to face some hiccups in between. Vitality was super unfortunate as they defeated Gen.G twice but still failed to make out of groups as they lost the tiebreaker to Cloud 9 who also had an insane run in the groups.

Group C:

Teams to Qualify: KT Rolster and Edward Gaming.

Another close group with Team Liquid not qualifying despite winning three games. KT Rolster was the clear favourites as they dropped only one game while EDG had some ups and down. They defeated KT Rolster but were defeated byTeam Liquid. MAD Team was easily the weak link as they failed to win a single game.

Group D:

Teams to Qualify: Fnatic and Invictus Gaming.

One of the more relaxed group as Fnatic and Invictus Gaming were far above the rest. Both the top teams went 5-1 in the groups only dropping a game to each other. Fnatic defeated Invictus Gaming in the tiebreaker to secure the top spot while 100 Thieves only managed to defeat G-Rex. G-Rex, on the other hand, failed to win any of its game finishing last in the group.