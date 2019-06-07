×
LoL News: Dignitas makes a return in LCS

Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
News
5   //    07 Jun 2019, 22:14 IST

Via LOL Esports
Via LOL Esports

It has been confirmed that Dignitas will be making its return to LCS after merging with Clutch gaming. The rumours were swirling around at the start of the Summer split and now Michael Prindiville the CEO of Dignitas has confirmed it.

“The return of Dignitas to League of Legends is the best story in esports and the comeback narrative that we’re thrilled to tell in lockstep with our fans,” said Prindiville

Dignitas is one of the OG teams of North American League of Legends scene. The team was there at the start of NA LCS season 1. Some of the popular names that have played under the Dignitas include Michael "Imaqtpie" Santana and William "Scarra" Li.

“Dignitas was one of the eight original teams in the NA LCS and we’re excited to welcome them back to the LCS,” said Chris Greeley, commissioner of Riot games.

To anyone who is confused about the future of Clutch gaming organization and its current roster, it has been revealed that the roster will continue under the name of Clutch Gaming until the end of the summer split. However, starting 2020 the organization will change its name to Dignitas.

The current squad will continue till the end of the season and it would be interesting to see if Dignitas resumes with same roster heading forward. This year has been very disappointing for Clutch Gaming as they finished 9 in the spring split and are already 0-2 in their first week of the summer split.

There are also rumours that another LCS organisation Optic Gaming will be cashing out their spot in the LCS. There have been reports that the organisation didn't meet the expectation they set as the team has failed to qualify for playoffs on all occasions. Immortals seems to be the front runners and it would be nice to see them back in the league.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Gaming news.



