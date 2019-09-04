LoL news: Official early patch 9.18 update
With the League of Legends patch 9.18 set to release in a week, Riot Games' Lead Gameplay designer Mark Yetter who is popularly known as Riot Scuffy has put out a preview of the patch's nerf on his official Twitter handle. The gameplay designer tweeted on September 04, 2019
Nerfs to Champions
Following are the changes to Champions based on the preview:
Aatrox
- Passive heals for 25% against minions
- R movement speed 60-100% >>> 30-50%
Akali
- R1 no longer stuns
- R2 max damage 255/450/645 >>> 195/420/645
- R cooldown 120-100 >>> 160-100
Xayah
- Armor 28 >>> 25
- R cooldown 140-110 >>> 160-130
Kai’Sa
- E attack speed 40-80% >>> 40-60%
Nunu
- Health per level 90 >>> 82
- Armor per level 3.5 >>> 3
- Mana 283.56 >>> 280
- Mana regen 7.44 >>> 7
- E slow 50% >>> 30-50%
Buffs
Following are the buffs according to the preview put out by Mark Yetter:
Caitlyn
- Base AD 60 >>> 62
Aurelion Sol
- Base HP 510 >>> 575
Evelynn
- R damage multiplayer vs low health targets 100% >>> 140%
Lee Sin
- Base HP 570.8 >>> 575
- Base AD 69.2 >>> 70
- R damage 150-600 >>> 175-625
Zoe
- Passive damage 10-124 >>> 16-130 (by champion level)
Ekko
- W mana cost 50-70 >>> 30-50
- W stun 1.75 >>> 2.25
Teemo
- R no longer trigger on the inactive scuttle
- R max ammo 3 >>> 3-5
Jhin
- Base AD 57 >>> 59
Miss Fortune
- E slow 28-60 >>> 40-60%
Annie
- E grants 25% (+1.5% per champ level) Movement Speed decaying over 1.5s
- E damage reduction 16-40% >>> 8-20%
- E cooldown 10 >>> 15
Warwick
- W always grants attack speed against the hunted target
The image shared by Mark Yetter has revealed that Riven and Vayne buffs have been removed from the patch and that Sylas nerf has been retained to be put out in the 9.19 patch apart from giving a glimpse of the nerfs and buffs. However, Scuffy has added that the preview is not a final one but is "pretty close" to the original patch 9.18. The patch is expected to surface on the Public Beta Environment very soon and might be out in a little over a week, positively.
