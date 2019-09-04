LoL news: Official early patch 9.18 update

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 5 // 04 Sep 2019, 23:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

League of Legends Patch 9.18 preview shared by Scuffy

With the League of Legends patch 9.18 set to release in a week, Riot Games' Lead Gameplay designer Mark Yetter who is popularly known as Riot Scuffy has put out a preview of the patch's nerf on his official Twitter handle. The gameplay designer tweeted on September 04, 2019

9.18 preview with current changes. Major pivots - vayne/riven buffs removed, sylas nerf pushed to 9.19. Nothing 100% final but these are pretty close. pic.twitter.com/m5ICdA4JVy — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) September 3, 2019

Nerfs to Champions

Following are the changes to Champions based on the preview:

Aatrox

Passive heals for 25% against minions

R movement speed 60-100% >>> 30-50%

Akali

R1 no longer stuns

R2 max damage 255/450/645 >>> 195/420/645

R cooldown 120-100 >>> 160-100

Xayah

Armor 28 >>> 25

R cooldown 140-110 >>> 160-130

Kai’Sa

E attack speed 40-80% >>> 40-60%

Nunu

Health per level 90 >>> 82

Armor per level 3.5 >>> 3

Mana 283.56 >>> 280

Mana regen 7.44 >>> 7

E slow 50% >>> 30-50%

Also read: Top 10 richest Esports players

Advertisement

Buffs

Following are the buffs according to the preview put out by Mark Yetter:

Caitlyn

Base AD 60 >>> 62

Aurelion Sol

Base HP 510 >>> 575

Evelynn

R damage multiplayer vs low health targets 100% >>> 140%

Lee Sin

Base HP 570.8 >>> 575

Base AD 69.2 >>> 70

R damage 150-600 >>> 175-625

Zoe

Passive damage 10-124 >>> 16-130 (by champion level)

Ekko

W mana cost 50-70 >>> 30-50

W stun 1.75 >>> 2.25

Teemo

R no longer trigger on the inactive scuttle

R max ammo 3 >>> 3-5

Jhin

Base AD 57 >>> 59

Miss Fortune

E slow 28-60 >>> 40-60%

Annie

E grants 25% (+1.5% per champ level) Movement Speed decaying over 1.5s

E damage reduction 16-40% >>> 8-20%

E cooldown 10 >>> 15

Warwick

W always grants attack speed against the hunted target

The image shared by Mark Yetter has revealed that Riven and Vayne buffs have been removed from the patch and that Sylas nerf has been retained to be put out in the 9.19 patch apart from giving a glimpse of the nerfs and buffs. However, Scuffy has added that the preview is not a final one but is "pretty close" to the original patch 9.18. The patch is expected to surface on the Public Beta Environment very soon and might be out in a little over a week, positively.

Stick with Sportskeeda for more LoL News and Video Games News.