LoL News: Echo Fox files a new team

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 // 03 Dec 2018, 21:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dardoch is the only remaining member

Echo Fox has traded almost all of their players with Clutch Gaming as they look to rebuild their squad. The organization who finished third in the spring split failed to make any major impact in the summer split. Rick Fox the former NBA player and owner of Echo Fox is always vocal about his organization.

Echo Fox now have traded most of the players registering a new team. The team has signed Solo, Hakuo, and Apolo from Clutch Gaming while Huni and Damonte went to the Clutch. The move has raised many eyebrows since the moves seems a downgrade.

Smoothie has also left the organization to sign with TSM. Dardoch is the only remaining member and it seems like he will be leaving too with the signing of Rush from KT Rolster. Although Rush is a fantastic jungler, it seems like Echo Fox is betting high on him with the rest of the squad looking pretty mediocre.

Clutch Gaming, on the other hand, has now three Korean talents in the team with Huni, Lira, and Piglet. Piglet, of course, is now considered an import due to him spending more than 2 years in North America. The complete squad which consists of Huni, Lira, Damonte, Piglet and the new rookie Vulcan.

The team has a high potential ceiling but also can implode and fail to perform. This is mainly due to the very commanding personalities of each of these players. This has been the case in the past where players like Piglet and Lira have failed to coordinate with their team members properly. It would be interesting to see how the team plays since players like Huni and Piglet demand resources. They both can carry the team on their backs on their day and this what Clutch Gaming will be banking on.