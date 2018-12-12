LoL News: Golden Guardians sign Froggen to round off their roster

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 9 // 12 Dec 2018, 21:32 IST

Via Golden Guardians

Golden Guardians have signed Froggen to round off their roster for 2018 season. The organization heavily struggled in the 2018 season finishing last in both the splits. However, they have dropped almost every member from the previous roster as they look to redeem themselves this year.

Froggen is going to be the major shot caller in the mid lane for the Golden Guardians. The veteran of the scene hasn't played in LCS since 2017. He is considered to be one of the best when it comes to pure mechanics. The major drawback with him in the past has been his ability as a leader. This was easily visible when he last played with Echo Fox back in 2017. However, this Golden Guardians iteration looks way better than the 2017 Echo Fox squad.

Golden Guardians have also signed Hauntzer from TSM and Olleh from Team Liquid. Hauntzer was in All pro squad back 2016 and 2017. He is strong mechanically and with less pressure on him(unlike TSM), he will definitely thrive. Olleh is fantastic support and the only reason why he is not on the Team Liquid squad is mainly due to his lack of coordination with Doublelift. However, with Deftly who had the best KDA in 2018 summer split despite Golden Guardians being last, you can expect great things from them.

Contractz is also returning to the team which is definitely the upside. Contractz who was the rookie of the split in 2017 wasn't that impactful last season mainly due to his side lanes not being strong enough. This time around with strong side lanes Contractz can have more freedom to thrive.

Overall the squad is looking very strong with Playoffs easily within their reach. However, it would be interesting to see how they perform against top guns in the likes of Team Liquid, 100 Thieves etc.

