LOL News: K/DA makes way to Spotify

Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
News
9   //    07 Nov 2018, 14:18 IST

Via Riot Games
Via Riot Games

K/DA skins have been making waves in the global scene since its release. The glamorous skin line debuted during the Worlds 2018 patch. It also had its official song release during the opening ceremony of Worlds 2018.

The song features famous female K-POP band (G)I-dle members Jeon So-Yeon and Seo Soojin along with Madison Blair and Jaira Burns.

It also has an animated video having each of the K/DA member. The video is a work of art and has a tremendous flair to it. The overall flow of the song is catchy and especially the rap part by So-yeon is wicked. The visual effects add another dimension to the song and overall the song is a real gem.

The official video of the song has already crossed 20 million views on Youtube and already have been included in Spotify.

This is a fine demonstration from Riot for the skins. The skin cost 1350 RP each(NA). Fans can also get the prestigious Kai'Sa skin for 2500 Worlds token.

Riot rarely releases musical video and whenever they do its a rocker. The last music video featured Pentakill band with champions like Kayle, Mordekaiser, Yorick, and Karthus in the video. That was the occasion for the release of Pentakill skin line.

The season is also about to end and the offseason will start soon. Patch 8.22 is supposed to be the last patch of the season. Players who finish gold or above in any of the game queues will be rewarded with Victorious Oriana skin. Players who finish gold or above in multiple queues will be rewarded with Skin chromas for Victorious Oriana.

The preseason will be bringing a whole lot of changes. Many runes are expected to be changed and many different champions are expected to be adjusted.


League of Legends
Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
