LoL News: KT Rolster completes their new squad

The team won the LCK summer split title but crashed out in quarterfinals of Worlds 2018 (Image credits: LOL Esports)

KT Rolster has disbanded their superteam after two years of sticking together. The team won the LCK summer split title but crashed out in quarterfinals of Worlds 2018. Score and Smeb will be the only returning member with rest of the squad leaving.

They have signed former Kingzone midlaner BDD. The young talented midlaner is highly rated and has one of the best stats in the LCK. They have also signed Sunflower, UmTi, and Gango to complete the rest of their squad.

SnowFlower will be joining KT Rolster after playing with Supermassive in Turkish region. It's no surprise that minor regions like Turkey and Brazil have grown a lot in the past few years.

He will be the starting support for KT Rolster and joining him in the bot lane Gango who is coming from the Japanese league. This is quite risky since they are unproven but with a veteran presence like Smeb and Score around you can expect good things from them.

UmTi has also joined the roster as a substitute jungler. The former Jin Air member is fairly young and might be a future prospect. Score has only a year left before he leaves for mandatory military service so the addition of umTi might be for futureproofing. Nevertheless, he was pretty average in 2018 and now playing for such an esteemed organization might be an uphill task.

This team is quite different from the last iteration of the squad with a mix of high profile player and young talent. There have been several changes in the LCK with multiple teams strengthening themselves.

Mata has left the squad to join the SKT T1 super team. Deft has joined the Kingzone Dragoon X. Ucal has joined Afreeca Freecs where he will have a chance to play alongside Kiin. There has been a massive shuffle across the globe and the new season will be quite exciting.

