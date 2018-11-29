LoL News: LCK legend PraY takes an indefinite break from competitive gaming

The former AD Carry of Kinzone Gaming PraY has announced that he will be taking a break from competitive gaming. He revealed in his stream in Afreeca TV that despite receiving a large number of contracts, he refused them all, as he feels like he is not in his best form right now.

“The offers have been too good, but I turned them all down,” he said. “Maybe I had already closed my heart, for some time by now,” he added in his stream.

PraY is one of the most notable players in League of Legends history. He has won 4 LCK titles during his tenure. He has made 1 appearance in finals and 3 appearances in semis on the world stage.

PraY is regarded as one the best AD carries of all time, and knowing that he won't be playing until further notice is heartbreak for many fans. PraY is known for his partnership with Gorilla. The duo has been together since 2015, changing multiple teams in the time period.

Fans expected them both to head towards a new journey after Kingzone released them but it seems only Gorilla will be playing in 2019. Gorilla has already joined Misfits in LEC. He, along with Febiven and Soaz, have joined Misfits, completing their dream roster. The team failed to qualify for the Worlds last year and will be looking to redeem themselves this year.

PraY also added in his stream that his break is indefinite. He has currently not thought of coming back any time soon. He got pretty emotional during the stream as he talked to the fans. He added, "That’s the end. I’m going now. Maybe I’ll turn the stream on again soon.”

Although it's not an official retirement announcement, it seems like he won't be coming back anytime soon.