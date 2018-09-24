2018 LOL World Championship: Play In and Group Stage draws announced by Riot Games

Kuldeep Thapa
24 Sep 2018, 07:19 IST

Via Riot Games

League of Legends World Championship will take the center stage from 1st of October and will be hosted in South Korea. Every year we get to witness the best players go head to head against each other from around the world. Every team wants to progress as far as they can in the tournament but it depends a lot on what kind of pool you are in. Riot has revealed all the pools for the Play-In stage and Group stage and we take a look at them here-

Play In Stage:

Pool A - Edward Gaming, Infinity Esports, and Dire Wolves.

Pool B - G2 Esports, SuperMassive Esports, and Ascension Gaming.

Pool C - Cloud9, KaBuM! Esports, and DetonatioN FocusMe.

Pool D - G-Rex, Gambit Esports, and Kaos Latin Gamers.

Play In stage will take place from 1st to 4th October, followed by a day's gap and will continue on 6th and 7th October. One team from each pool will progress to the main Group stage of World Championship. Though Play In stage usually (except few) consists of teams from minor regions they have improved a lot in past few years. They are not to be underestimated as they can cause a major upset in the tournament. The Play In stage will take place in Seoul.

Group Stage:

Group A: Flash Wolves, Afreeca Freecs, Phong Vu Buffalo, (tbd).

Group B: Royal Never Give Up, Gen.G, Team Vitality, (tbd).

Group C: KT Rolster, MAD Team, Team Liquid, (tbd).

Group D: Fnatic, 100Thieves, Invictus Gaming, (tbd).

Group stages will take place from 10th to 17th October in Busan. Each team qualifying from Play In stage will be slotted into each group. Then each team will play other teams from the group and two teams will qualify from each group. These teams will then play the knockout stage which will be held on 20th and 21st October followed by semifinals on 27th and 28th October.

The finals will take place on November 3 in Incheon.