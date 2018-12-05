×
LoL News: OpTic Gaming signs Dardoch

Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
News
10   //    05 Dec 2018, 23:44 IST

Via Riot Games
Via Riot Games

OpTic Gaming had already signed former World Champion and Gen. G player Crown, and now they have signed the talented jungler Dardoch from Echo Fox.

Dardoch, who is known for his notorious behavior, has had a fantastic 2018, and with the departure of the complete squad from Echo Fox it was sure that he would leave too.

It was rumored that he might be joining TSM, but OpTic Gaming have scooped him up.

This is an interesting development since OpTic Gaming had recently signed Meteos. The veteran was supposed to be the starting jungler for them but with the arrival of Dardoch, it seems like he will mostly spend time on the bench.

The signing of Meteos might have been mistimed considering Dardoch's personality; in the past he has clashed with his teammates several times.

OpTic gaming now have Meteos, Crown and Dardoch, with Dhokla rumored to be coming back.

At first glance, the squad doesn't seem that convincing with Crown having moved past his prime and Dardoch being a random shining light within the team. If Crown can get back to his best and the team can mesh together well, then sure it's sure to be a playoff-contending team; otherwise, they don't seem like a match for the top guns.

Olleh has left the Team Liquid roster to join the Golden Guardians. The support won back-to-back domestic titles but had seemed like the weak link in the Liquid bot lane. Therefore, Team Liquid replaced him with former world champion Core JJ, and now Olleh is set for a new journey.

He will join Hauntzer, Contractz and Deftly in the Golden Guardians squad, making for a pretty decent-looking team. And with the new mid-laner yet to come, plenty of good things can be expected from them.

Froggen is rumored to be joining the squad too, and if he joins then they will be a sureshot playoff team. It would be interesting to see what happens next.

