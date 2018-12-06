LoL News: Pobelter joins former teammate Wildturtle in Flyquest

Via Riot Games

Pobelter has joined Flyquest after he was pretty much replaced by Jensen in the Team Liquid line up. The talented mid laner won back to back domestic titles with Team Liquid in 2018. However, he majorly struggled on the international stage as failed to hold his own against top mid laners. Team Liquid quickly replaced Pobelter with Jensen in order to improve their roster.

Pobelter will join his former Immortals teammate Wildturtle in the Flyquest squad. The entire squad is yet to be revealed with it is pretty much confirmed that Flame won't be returning to Flyquest. V1per has signed from Team liquid academy and Santorin will be reprising his role as jungler. Overall the squad seems pretty mediocre with Wildutrtle and Pobelter being the featured carry.

Counter Logic Gaming has released Reignover as the Korean jungler failed to make any major impact in 2018. The jungler who was once considered as one of the best in North America has his form constantly declined in past few years.

CLG haven't announced their starting jungler yet but there isn't much premier talent available in the market right now. Wiggly could be returning to the CLG lineup from academy roster after an impressive showing in the summer split.

CLG has also acquired the services of PowerOfEvil from Optic Gaming. Even though his previous team Optic Gaming heavily struggled last season PowerOfEvil was fantastic all year long. Now in a far better team, only good things are expected to him. Darshan is also rumored to leave the squad with him really struggling top teams. Flame was in talks with the team but it has fizzled as of now. CLG is one of the most decorated teams in NA. They have been struggling for past few years and it looks like they are ready to turn their fortune around.

