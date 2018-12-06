×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

LoL News: Pobelter joins former teammate Wildturtle in Flyquest

Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
News
10   //    06 Dec 2018, 16:12 IST

Via Riot Games
Via Riot Games

Pobelter has joined Flyquest after he was pretty much replaced by Jensen in the Team Liquid line up. The talented mid laner won back to back domestic titles with Team Liquid in 2018. However, he majorly struggled on the international stage as failed to hold his own against top mid laners. Team Liquid quickly replaced Pobelter with Jensen in order to improve their roster.

Pobelter will join his former Immortals teammate Wildturtle in the Flyquest squad. The entire squad is yet to be revealed with it is pretty much confirmed that Flame won't be returning to Flyquest. V1per has signed from Team liquid academy and Santorin will be reprising his role as jungler. Overall the squad seems pretty mediocre with Wildutrtle and Pobelter being the featured carry.

Counter Logic Gaming has released Reignover as the Korean jungler failed to make any major impact in 2018. The jungler who was once considered as one of the best in North America has his form constantly declined in past few years.

CLG haven't announced their starting jungler yet but there isn't much premier talent available in the market right now. Wiggly could be returning to the CLG lineup from academy roster after an impressive showing in the summer split.

CLG has also acquired the services of PowerOfEvil from Optic Gaming. Even though his previous team Optic Gaming heavily struggled last season PowerOfEvil was fantastic all year long. Now in a far better team, only good things are expected to him. Darshan is also rumored to leave the squad with him really struggling top teams. Flame was in talks with the team but it has fizzled as of now. CLG is one of the most decorated teams in NA. They have been struggling for past few years and it looks like they are ready to turn their fortune around.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
League of Legends
Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
2018 LOL World Championship: Can Team Liquid be the...
RELATED STORY
LoL News: Liquid signs Jensen
RELATED STORY
LOL News: Misfits complete the dream team
RELATED STORY
LOL News: SKT T1 files a super team, Bang joins 100 Thieves
RELATED STORY
LoL News: OpTic Gaming signs Dardoch
RELATED STORY
LOL News: All the new skins coming to LOL
RELATED STORY
LOL News: All the result from Quarterfinals of World...
RELATED STORY
2018 LoL World Championship: Can Gen.G defend their title?
RELATED STORY
DOTA 2 vs LOL: The Difference and The Similarities...
RELATED STORY
LOL News: All the results from the group stage of World...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us