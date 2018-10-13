League of Legends News: Riot teases Victorious Oriana

Kuldeep Thapa 13 Oct 2018, 13:56 IST

Every year Riot reward players for reaching Gold or higher rank with a Victorious skin and as we head closer to end of Season 8 Riot has teased everyone with a new Victorious skin: Victorius Oriana.

This came as a surprise to many fans as Oriana wasn't that popular this year and Victorius skins usually are made for most played champions of the year. However, this could be an indication for future Oriana buffs.

Players can get their hands on the Victorious skin by finishing Gold or above by the time season ends. Your highest rank on any of the game modes would be taken into consideration, therefore if you finish in bronze in solo queue and Gold in Flex queue you will still get the skin. However, there are more perks for finishing Gold or above in every game mode as it rewards you with Chromas for your victorious skin.

Players who have been penalized or punished by Riot system for any reason do not qualify for the rewards even if they are able to finish Gold or above. Keep in mind that players need to be Gold or above at the time season ends.

The release date for the skin has not been revealed yet but it is expected to be around December.

Dragon trainer Heimerdinger has been also released in patch 8.20. This is the first Heimerdinger skin in years and fans have been calling out for it. The skin looks amazing and the dragons make the things even better. The skin is Legendary meaning it comes with complete new animations, voice lines, and new interactions. Heimerdinger turrets have been replaced by baby dragons which looks really amazing. His recalling animation is also fantastic making it a worthy purchase. The price of the skin is 1820 RP(North America).