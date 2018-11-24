LOL News: SKT T1 files a super team, Bang joins 100 Thieves

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 25 // 24 Nov 2018, 11:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Offseason has begun and all the teams are trying to revamp their squad. Here are the major transfer news coming from all the regions.

Faker will look to bounce back

SKT T1 Telecom had a disappointing 2018. The three times world champions failed to qualify for Worlds. This led to a mass exodus as SKT T1 released most of their players. The released players include 2 times World champion Bang and Wolf. Other players include Pirean, Blossom, Untara, Blank, and Thal. Faker, Leo, and Effort were resigned.

SKT T1 has now formed a new super team. Khan who has been one of the best top laners in past 2 years have left KingZone to sign with SKT T1. Teddy who always seemed to be the shining light in ever struggling Jhin Air has also signed with SKT T1. Other signings include former world champion Haru, former BBQ Olivers top laner Crazy and former JD gaming jungler Clid.

The team looks stacked and it seems like SKT T1 are back for glory. They could sign another support as Effort is still young. Mata is now a free agent and if he signs with SKT T1 the team is set for 2019.

100 Thieves had a fantastic debut season finishing second in spring split and third in summer split. Though they had a rough time at Worlds it's still an achievement for a debut season. They have now put an even stronger roster for 2018. Huhi has left CLG and joined 100 Thieves. Ssumday who had a fantastic 2018 has resigned. The big news comes from the bot lane as Bang the former SKT T1 ADC and 2 times world champion has signed with 100 Thieves. AnDa will reprise his role as the jungler. The duo of Aphromoo and Bang looks fearsome and it would be interesting to see how they perform.