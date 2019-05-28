LoL News: Sneak peek into Mordekaiser's rework

via Riot Games

Mordekaiser is one of the oldest champions in League of Legends. He is rarely seen on the Summoner's Rift as his kit is pretty outdated. Despite that, Mordekaiser has a decent player base. Players like him for his identity and his vibe as Dark Lord or this massive juggernaut.

Earlier this year, Riot Games revealed a roadmap in which it was mentioned that Mordekaiser is one of the champions that will be reworked this year. The rework is here and will hit live servers soon. There is no gameplay footage as of now but Riot has updated the official abilities on their website

Passive - His new passive is called "Darkness Rise". After using three spells or attacks Mordekaiser passive will deal bonus magic damage to nearby allies and give extra movement speed. This will help Mordekaiser a lot since he is an immobile champ.

Q - Mordekaiser will use his mace to deal magic damage in the targeted area to all enemies and if there is a single target it will deal bonus damage. The ability is called 'Obliterate' and looks something similar to Karthus' 'Q'.

W - Mordekaiser will absorb 25% of damage taken and on casting will give him a shield of the same value. Casting again will grant him 50% of the shield as the health bonus.

E - The passive part of the ability will grant him 25% magic penetration. This is a lot and will help him in shredding tanks. The active part of the ability will allow him to drag enemies toward himself while dealing damage.

R - Mordekaiser will isolate the targeted enemy for 7 seconds while partially stealing the enemy core stats. He can 1v1 the enemy and if he manages to kill the enemy he will keep the stolen stats until the enemy respawns.

The update will hit the PBE servers very soon and after some testing is expected to go up on live servers.