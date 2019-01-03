LoL News: Team Griffin claims Kespa Cup

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 6 // 03 Jan 2019, 13:01 IST

Via AfreecaTV

Griffin showed everyone that they are not a one season wonder as they won the Kespa Cup. The rookie squad had a dominant display throughout the tournament as they cruised through the entire tournament.

Griffin faced off Gen.G in the finals where they won 3-0 convincingly. Chovy was awarded the MVP of the finals as he comfortably handled Fly in the midlane. Every Griffin player had an impressive showing. Viper pulled out Cassiopeia in bot lane for two games in a row and Gen.G heavily paid the price for not banning the champion. Viper pretty much shut down Ruler in the laning phase where he also managed to solo kill him.

Peanut and CuVee had strong individual performance especially in game 1 which was pretty close. This is a good sign for Gen.G moving forward after a disappointing 2018.

Griffin barely missed out on the Worlds spot after losing to KT Rolster in the finals. Despite failing to qualify for Worlds they left a huge mark on everybody as a super strong team. This was made even more clear as they won the Kespa Cup defeating everyone in their path.

They defeated Afreeca Freecs and Damwon Gaming on their way to the final. Damwon Gaming is another rookie squad which has raised quite a few eyebrows in the past few months. They managed defeated the SKT T1 Telecom squad but fell short against the Griffin squad.

LCK is about to start and after failing to win Worlds for the first time in seven years has definitely given all the LCK teams a wakeup call. Teams like Griffin and Damwon Gaming will bring fresh competition to LCK while old horses like SKT T1 and Gen.G are looking for redemption. It would be interesting to see how they perform especially on an international stage as we move towards season 9.

