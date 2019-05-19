LoL News: Team Liquid to face G2 Esports in the finals

Via LOL Esports

The League of Legends competitive scene has been dominated by South Korean teams for a long period. In fact, almost 90% of major international trophies have been won by South Korean teams. In a few instances where South Korean teams have failed to win the international trophy, it has been picked up by other Asian teams. North America and Europe have almost zero international trophies in their cabinet.

There is no doubt that both the North American and European regions have plenty of talent. However, when it has mattered the most they have struggled to put on a decent performance.

Europe did win the first ever Worlds and also managed to make it to the finals last year. They also made it to MSI finals in 2017. Apart from that, they have a subpar record on the international stage. North America, on the other hand, has an even more terrible record at the international stage. There best came in 2016 when CLG managed to make it to finals of MSI.

Despite this, both Team Liquid (North America) and G2 Esports (Europe) has managed to make it to the finals of MSI 2019. This is the first time in League of Legends history that a final will take place between Europe and North America in an international tournament (Riot organised).

G2 Esports defeated LCK representative SKT Telecom 3-2. The series was very close and both the teams had a convincing display. At one point G2 was trailing 2-1 but managed to make a comeback.

Team Liquid was the massive underdog in their series against Invictus Gaming. IG had a phenomenal start to the group stage as they made out of the group stage with a record of 9-1. Everybody favoured them but Team Liquid with a brilliant performance managed to upset IG 3-1.

Whoever wins the final one thing is for sure we are heading towards a new era of League of Legends.