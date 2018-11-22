LOL News: Winter skins coming to League

Season 8 has officially handed and Riot has released a teaser of the latest skins coming to the game. Winter skins will be coming to League and like every year they will be limited edition.

Twitch, Dr.Mundo, Master Yi and Soraka will be getting the Winter skins this year. The skins have obviously winter essence to it. All the skins look fantastic and have an icy look to it.

Ice king Twitch will be the latest skin for twitch. He last received a skin back in 2017 during the Omega Squad event. Frozen Prince Mundo will be the first skin for Dr Mundo in upwards of 2 years. As for Mastery Yi and Soraka, they last received skin back in 2017. All the skins will cost 1350 RP(NA) each.

A winter event will most probably headline the next month. Similar to Halloween there will daily missions and tokens.

Leona just received a new legendary skin in the last patch. Lunar/Solar eclipse Leona is a beautiful skin in both her forms. The skin comes with all new animations, sound effects and voice lines. The price of skin is 1820 RP(NA).

If you want to purchase both the forms you will get 45% off on the second one.

Marvel will be collaborating with League of Legends to bring a dedicated LOL comics.

"Many fans of the Marvel Universe and comics share their interests and passion for storytelling with the gaming community,” said C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief of Marvel.

“'League of Legends' is one of the most well-known games in the industry, and their unique world and extensive roster of rich characters and are a perfect fit for comic books.

We’re excited to partner with Riot and help build the League of Legends Universe for fans and players around the world."- Marvel official statement over the collaboration.