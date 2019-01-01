×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

LoL News: Worlds 2018 declared as the most watched Esports event of the calendar

Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
News
7   //    01 Jan 2019, 23:24 IST

Via Riot Games
Via Riot Games

When it comes to Esports in specific, there is no game that comes close to League of Legends. This Esports title has been in the commanding spot since its release back in 2009.

The amount of professionalism put in by Riot into its every event is pretty commendable. Every League event is getting better year by year. This year was no different with Worlds 2018 being absolutely phenomenal. Invictus Gaming defeated Fnatic by 3-0 in a convincing fashion. This is the second time since season 1, first was in 2012 when Taipei Assasins emerged the winners, that a non-Korean team has won the World Championship.

Apart from fantastic competition in the tournament, Worlds 2018 also saw the highest number of viewership of any Esports by miles. The event managed to gather an astounding 74.3 million viewers according to a report by the Esports Charts (ESC). This, of course, is total viewership combining the Twitch and Youtube viewer count.

This is huge considering the fact that Esports as in general is still not taken seriously. This kind of number will surely change things around. Many big names have joined the League industry as of late and more are expected to join.

Apart from Worlds event, the official K/DA video which was released during the event itself has also become massively popular. The song featured Jeon So-Yeon, Seo Soojin from popular K-Pop band (G)I-dle along with Madison Beer and Jaira Burns.

The official video has already crossed 135 million views on youtube which is just amazing. It has already featured on Spotify and several other platforms.

Riot also recently concluded the ALL-Star event held in North America. Overall the event was quite successful with professional players blowing off some steam. It also featured several popular streams like Voyboy, Raikin and Capt. Jack from around the globe. The regular season is about to start soon and another great year is expected from Riot.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
2018 LoL World Championship Fnatic League of Legends
Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
LOL News: All the result from Quarterfinals of World...
RELATED STORY
LOL News: All the results from the group stage of World...
RELATED STORY
2018 LoL World Championship: Can G2 upset Invictus?
RELATED STORY
2018 LoL World Championship: Group Stage predictions
RELATED STORY
2018 LoL World Championship: Previous winners and their...
RELATED STORY
2018 LoL World Championship: The Clash of the Western...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 CS:GO Line-Ups of all time
RELATED STORY
LOL News: All the new skins coming to LOL
RELATED STORY
LoL News: Liquid signs Jensen
RELATED STORY
2018 LoL World Championship: Previous winners and their...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us