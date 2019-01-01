LoL News: Worlds 2018 declared as the most watched Esports event of the calendar

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 7 // 01 Jan 2019, 23:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Via Riot Games

When it comes to Esports in specific, there is no game that comes close to League of Legends. This Esports title has been in the commanding spot since its release back in 2009.

The amount of professionalism put in by Riot into its every event is pretty commendable. Every League event is getting better year by year. This year was no different with Worlds 2018 being absolutely phenomenal. Invictus Gaming defeated Fnatic by 3-0 in a convincing fashion. This is the second time since season 1, first was in 2012 when Taipei Assasins emerged the winners, that a non-Korean team has won the World Championship.

Apart from fantastic competition in the tournament, Worlds 2018 also saw the highest number of viewership of any Esports by miles. The event managed to gather an astounding 74.3 million viewers according to a report by the Esports Charts (ESC). This, of course, is total viewership combining the Twitch and Youtube viewer count.

This is huge considering the fact that Esports as in general is still not taken seriously. This kind of number will surely change things around. Many big names have joined the League industry as of late and more are expected to join.

Apart from Worlds event, the official K/DA video which was released during the event itself has also become massively popular. The song featured Jeon So-Yeon, Seo Soojin from popular K-Pop band (G)I-dle along with Madison Beer and Jaira Burns.

The official video has already crossed 135 million views on youtube which is just amazing. It has already featured on Spotify and several other platforms.

Riot also recently concluded the ALL-Star event held in North America. Overall the event was quite successful with professional players blowing off some steam. It also featured several popular streams like Voyboy, Raikin and Capt. Jack from around the globe. The regular season is about to start soon and another great year is expected from Riot.

Advertisement